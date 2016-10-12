Good Day Alabama: October 12, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Atrox Factory is open for the Halloween season! Atrox is open every Wednesday through Sunday between now and October 31st. It is open from 6:30-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 6:30-10 p.m. on Sundays. There is a $5 per person charge at the gate during celebrity appearances. The entry fee is $20. Atrox accepts cash only - no credit cards or checks. There is an ATM available inside. And you can purchase your tickets online.

Atrox does not charge for parking. Lines are long on the weekends so arrive early. The entrance gate closes once the lines reach capacity. If you purchase your tickets online, be sure to bring a printed copy - digital copies will not work. Not recommended for younger audiences. Parental Guidance Recommended. Atrox Factory is located at 8484 Parkway Drive in Leeds. For more information, visit www.atroxfactory.com.



ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Jesse Daniel from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the animatronics exhibit. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.



LARS ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL -Lars Anderson with Bleacher Report joined us to talk college football! Lars says he likes Alabama to beat Tennessee. Tennessee is coming off a five-hour game in which several key players got beat up. The Vols had been living on the emotional edge for about a month, and they finally fell off the cliff. It's hard to get back up when this happens. And despite all the points and yards Bama gave up to Arkansas, Lars says he still thinks this is the best defense of the Saban era. He predicts six future first round draft picks and 15 total players on defense who will get drafted. The biggest key of the game will be for Jalen Hurts just stay composed and manage the offense. Lars picks Bama to win 35-21.

Lars says while Auburn just beat Mississippi State ... it's an MSU team that lost to South Alabama. But he says you can tell that Sean White is playing with much more confidence, and he thinks it's because he's no longer looking over his shoulder. The barometer for this team will be when Arkansas comes to the Plains a week from Saturday. Lars thinks the Razorbacks are one of the top five teams in the SEC. As far as Mississippi State goes, he says we all should have new respect for just how good Dak Prescott was in college because his play concealed the fact that, top to bottom, this just isn't a very good roster. Lars thinks Dan Mullen's seat certainly just got warmer, given that he had two weeks to prepare for Auburn and then his team just put up a dud but he doesn't know of anyone better than the Bulldogs could lure to be the next coach.

Lars thinks the situation between LSU and Florida has dragged on too long and it's a bad look for the SEC. Greg Sankey, the conference commissioner, needs to tell the Athletic Directors at Florida and LSU, "If you guys can't figure a solution by, say, Thursday at noon, I'll find it for you." There needs to be bold leadership here. Lars personally likes Sankey, but this situation has not been handled well, to put it mildly. There are no easy solutions to this completely self-inflicted problem.



GARDENING - Bethany O'Rear, Regional Extension Agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, discusses mulching. As soon as all of the leaves have fallen, it is time to freshen up the mulch in your landscape. Organic mulch - bark materials, leaves, pine needles – improves soil fertility as it decomposes. It buffers soil temperature - warmer in winter, cooler in summer. It helps maintain soil moisture by reducing evaporation. If applied in a uniform manner, it inhibits weed seed germination and growth. Also, it can inhibit certain plant diseases – prevents rainwater from hitting soil surface and splashing fungal spores onto the leaves of plants.

Place mulch around trees and shrubs but not against the trunk. It eases maintenance and reduces damage from string trimmers. It also gives a neat and uniform appearance. You should apply a 2-3" layer around trees, shrubs and bedding plants. Resist placing volcano mulching which builds up around the trees. Carry the mulch out to a tree's drip line. Create self-mulching natural areas under trees – the leaves or pine needles can stay where they fall. They are a resource, not yard waste. Do not use cypress mulch. There are no regulations to manage wild harvesting which depletes our necessary wetlands. Shells, crushed stone, or pebbles can be used but will not contribute to the soil's nutrient and organic content. They can affect soil pH, though, the reflect heat, and they can increase water needs of the plant.



ASK THE DOCTOR - Cheryl Law, MD, a primary care physician at Brookwood Baptist Health Primary Care Hueytown, took viewer questions about "Caregiver Burnout." She discussed methods of preventing and managing burnout related to caring for ill family members. Caregiver burnout is a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion that may be accompanied by a change in attitude -- from positive and caring to negative and unconcerned.

Burnout can occur when caregivers don't get the help they need, or if they try to do more than they are able -- either physically or financially. Many caregivers also feel guilty if they spend time on themselves rather than on their ill or elderly loved ones. Caregivers who are "burned out" may experience fatigue, stress, anxiety, and depression. If burnout manifests as depression, the caregiver might want to turn to escapist behaviors such as sex, drinking, drugs, or compulsive behaviors. Reach out to local churches or organizations that provide support groups and bring in extra help when possible. And be sure to take care of yourself!



TECH TOYS, GADGETS & GAMES - Syndicated Tech and Gaming Journalist Marc Saltzman gives us a sneak-preview of the hottest holiday gift and gaming trends. He joined us from Santa's Reindeer Farm. The gift ideas he showed us include the latest in VR Glasses, must have gaming titles, Robotic Pets that will wow,the hottest new DVD releases, and other trending gift ideas.



