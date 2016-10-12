UPDATE: Ex-husband of woman found in burning car indicted with murder charge

Authorities confirm that the ex-husband of a woman whose body was found in a burning vehicle is in custody facing murder charges.

Demetrius Luther Wilbert is in the Jefferson County Jail charged with murder after 31-year-old Nicole Monique Wallace, a mother of two, was found dead inside of a burned car near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Jersey Street in the Wylam neighborhood around 2 p.m. Monday.

Wilbert was indicted with a murder charge on May 5, 2017. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

"It was heartbreaking learning of something like that," her neighbor Kimberly Steele said.

BREAKING Birmingham Police have suspect in custody in connection with woman body found in burning car in Wylam pic.twitter.com/Rbs3PFvFWU — Alan Collins (@fox6alancollins) October 12, 2016

"This was a heinous crime to go to the extremes to do what actually took place. We found this young lady inside of a burned vehicle," Lt. Sean Edwards said.

Wallace's home was a few blocks away. Neighbors say Wallace lived there for about six years and kept mostly to herself.

"My heart was broken. I was literally in tears to have something happen like that to someone like that. No one deserves that kind of abuse," Steele said.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.