UPDATE: Ex-husband of woman found in burning car indicted with murder charge

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
By Alan Collins, Reporter
By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities confirm that the ex-husband of a woman whose body was found in a burning vehicle is in custody facing murder charges.

Demetrius Luther Wilbert is in the Jefferson County Jail charged with murder after 31-year-old Nicole Monique Wallace, a mother of two, was found dead inside of a burned car near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Jersey Street in the Wylam neighborhood around 2 p.m. Monday.

Wilbert was indicted with a murder charge on May 5, 2017. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

"It was heartbreaking learning of something like that," her neighbor Kimberly Steele said.

"This was a heinous crime to go to the extremes to do what actually took place. We found this young lady inside of a burned vehicle," Lt. Sean Edwards said.

Wallace's home was a few blocks away. Neighbors say Wallace lived there for about six years and kept mostly to herself.

"My heart was broken. I was literally in tears to have something happen like that to someone like that. No one deserves that kind of abuse," Steele said.

