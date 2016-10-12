4 arrested in beating of Sylacauga High School student

Clockwise from top left: Bobby R. Brown, La Noah G. Ealy, Jr., and Daveon S. Nix. A booking photo is not available at this time for Quartez Walker. (Source: Talladega County Jail)

Sylacauga Police say they've arrested four people in connection with the beating of a high school student. We are following this story for reaction and what we know about the suspects.

No word yet if charges will be filed against two men who led to an elementary school being put on lockdown.

Jefferson County deputies arrest a man who they say attempted to rob a bank through the drive-through.

New this morning, a first look at the man police say he robbed a doughnut shop and fought the cashier!

Also this morning, longtime Sports Illustrated college football writer Lars Anderson will join us to discuss what to look for in the Alabama-Tennessee game, the Texas job and what's going on with the LSU-Florida make-up game.

Tim Tebow prays for a man who's fainting. We'll tell you why that story is trending.

