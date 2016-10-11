Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with Sylacauga HS student - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with Sylacauga HS student beaten

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from WBRC FOX6 News. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We’ve got a ton of breaking news we’re following tonight, starting with the arrest of four suspects accused of beating that Sylacauga High School student two and a half weeks ago. Tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, we’re working to find out everything we can about these four, including their ties to the school and what lead prosecutors to file these charges.

Our Hannah Ward is also posted up near the U.S. Steel Plant near Pleasant Grove Road watching firefighters try to contain a big brush fire that’s been burning for much of this night, just another reminder of the dangers of these super dry conditions we’re all dealing with.

And new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, we’re finding out how two children fell out of a second-story window in McCalla and how they’re doing tonight in the hospital.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.

