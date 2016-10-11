Good Day Alabama: October 11, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from downtown Birmingham at The Dannon Project located at 2324 5th Avenue North. Today in partnership with several community partners, they will provide free health screening services, access to resources, and the opportunity to register to vote. It’s called the Be Well and Ready to Vote Wellness Fair.

Do you need to speak to someone about getting your voting rights reinstated? If so, show up and someone will be there to help you!! There are also a number of screenings you can get today, like Diabetes screening, Vision screening, STD screening, Glucose and cholesterol screening, Veterans can sign up to get your DD214 or find out about other veteran services, and there will also be a unit there for you to donate blood. For more information log onto www.dannonproject.org or call 205-202-4072.



BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to discuss three mental traps that sabotage healthy eating.

These are three of the biggest mental traps Beth sees people make when trying to eat healthily.

All or nothing thinking: This is the "perfect diet" trap – the "I'm either on a diet or I'm off a diet". Perfection can lead to an eating disorder when it comes to perfection in how you eat. No one can maintain this kind of perfection. When you try to be perfect, you invariably mess up and "go off" your diet and feel bad about yourself. When you feel bad about yourself, you eat more. Do you see the cycle here? People with binge eating disorder often started out as extreme dieters.

Dichotomous Thinking: This is the "good food, bad food trap". No one food is going to kill you. Nor is any one food going to cure you. There are no magic or evil foods. Of course, some foods are healthier and others, not so much. But no one food is unsafe in any amount. Sadly, even some pretty smart scientists have fallen into this trap – labeling sugar toxic or red meat a killer. It's ridiculous – and can be a dangerous precursor to binge eating.

The Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: If I eat one bite, I'll eat the whole bag. Beth has had many clients fall into this trap. Many years ago, she had a client who came to her because her diet wasn't working. The client's diet forbade anything with sugar in it. She told Beth that one day she ate one Oreo cookie and then ate the whole bag. Beth asked her what she said to herself after eating that one cookie. She said: "I felt like that eating that one cookie blew my whole diet, that I was a failure, and that I might as well just eat that whole bag". One Oreo cookie has 40 calories. It doesn't blow your whole diet. It's fine, really. Eventually, she learned that she could "eat just one" and that one cookie doesn't blow your whole diet.

You can avoid these traps by:

Including something "bad" in your food choices every day. That's right. Every. Day. Strive to be healthy but also strive for imperfection. Don't look at these foods as "treats" or "something special". They should be normal parts of your diet in amounts that fit your calorie needs.

Stop saying and thinking "I can't eat that" or "I shouldn't eat that".

Eat mindfully. Don't eat on the run, in the car, or on the way to a meeting.

Watch out for inaccurate self-talk. One cookie or even one or two days of overeating doesn't ruin your healthy diet. If you do overeat one day, do strive to make better choices the next day. But don't try to make up for that day by being overly restrictive. You could end up in a cycle of overeating/starvation – and that can lead to disordered eating.

Follow Beth on twitter at @DrBethK.



MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch joined us with a look at what the Wells Fargo debacle means for you... even if you don't do business with Wells Fargo. Recently Wells Fargo made headlines for being fined $185 million because over 5,000 employees opened millions of fraudulent bank accounts without the consent of their customers. In addition, these employees opened over 500,000 credit card accounts without customer knowledge or approval. The true impact on customers is unknown and in many cases unknowable.

For example, the simple act of applying for a credit card can have a negative impact on your credit score. A lower score can mean a higher interest rate on a loan or rejection of a loan request. In fact, Wells Fargo has so far reimbursed customers over $2.6 million in fees and penalties because of the fraudulent activities. What's most disturbing is that Wells Fargo's discovery of this illegal activity can be traced back to around 2011. The firing of these 5,000 employees didn't happen last month, it's been going on for years…meaning Wells Fargo has allowed the practices to persist until they finally got caught! Why did this happen? Wells Fargo created the worst kind of culture…one where some employees felt pressured to break the law. Yes, they had sales incentives and quotas for opening new accounts. Interviews with many of these employees suggest they felt their very jobs were at stake if they did not meet sales quotas.

What does this mean for you?

If Wells Fargo is your bank- If you bank with Wells Fargo, contact your local branch and request they do a complete search of accounts under your name to be certain you are not affected. Then consider whether you want to follow the State of Illinois' example and change banks. If you've had enough of this kind of nonsense, now's your chance to do something about it.

If you bank elsewhere- Don't assume this problem is limited to Wells Fargo. In fact, Stewart suspects this may be more the rule than the exception. Just to be on the safe side ask your branch manager if any bank employees receive incentives or have quotas for opening new accounts. If the answer is yes, request a full review of accounts in your name.

Precautions everyone should take- Wells Fargo is just the tip of the iceberg. Conflicts of interest around compensation are pervasive throughout the marketplace. Just last week a bank customer told one of my partners about how he had sold a piece of property and deposited $500,000 in his bank checking account. Soon following, someone from the bank insurance sales department called and pitched him about buying an annuity … "at no cost to you and no fees!" This raises several red flags: Is it legal for a bank sales person to search through customer private bank records for 'sales opportunities'? Is the 'no cost-no fees' statement true? How and how much is the salesperson being compensated?

Here's what you should do:

Ask about compensation- In any transaction, if you don't know how the person is being compensated, just ask! While everyone has a right to make a living, understand that you have a right to know how and how much they are being paid. But in knowing the answer to this question, you can better determine if the price you are paying is fair or if you should do more comparison shopping.

Get your free credit reports- Go to www.AnnualCreditReport.com and order your credit report from Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. You can receive one free every twelve months. Best advice: instead of ordering all three at one time, order one now; another in four months; and the last one in eight months and keep that cycle going year after year. Report any inaccurate data.

Consider a third-party monitoring service- Each of the credit bureaus mentioned above offer ongoing monitoring services for a modest fee - $15-$25 per month - as well as other independent services such as LifeLock. They'll notify you of any attempts to open new credit in your name.

FREE FINANCIAL ADVICE! Mark your calendars and plan to attend the Birmingham Financial Planning Expo. This free event will feature expert lead seminars on a variety of financial topics plus 30-minute one-on-one consultations with Certified Financial Planners. Date/Time/Place: Hoover Library; October 18th; 1 p.m.-5 p.m.. visit www.FPANA.org for more information.



GRACE HOUSE - The 3rd annual Grace House Pumpkin Festival hosted by the Grace House Junior Board will be Saturday, October 15 from 10am to 1pm at Homewood Central Park. Tickets for children 12 and younger are $5 and include a pumpkin. Adults are free. Purchase tickets at the gate or from a Junior Board Member. The event includes pumpkin decorating, photo booth, games and inflatables. There will be food trucks from Old Town Pizza, Saws and Steel City Pops.

Proceeds from the event go to Grace House. Grace House Ministries is a Christian home for girls in foster care ages 6-21. They have an eight property residential campus in Fairfield serving girls from across the state. The mission is to provide stable, Christian homes for girls from crisis backgrounds with the commitment to developing mature, Godly women. For almost 25 years, Grace House has been providing stable, Christian homes for girls who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned. The residential campus in Fairfield houses girls who have been removed from their homes and placed in state custody. Grace House's comprehensive approach seeks to end the social dependency, poverty, and cycle of abuse that is so prevalent in the lives of the girls that we serve by educating, equipping, and empowering them to become mature, Godly women.

There are currently over 5,000 children in foster care in Alabama. One in four girls in Alabama are sexually abused before their 18th birthday. 8,000 children in Alabama are victims of abuse & neglect each year. 71 percent of former foster girls have been pregnant at least once just 18 months after discharge from state custody.



ALABAMA GOURD FESTIVAL - The 18th annual Alabama Gourd Festival is Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16. This year's theme is "Gourds from the Heart." It is presented by Alabama Gourd Society. The event takes place at the Cullman Civic Center - 510 5th St. SW, Cullman, Alabama 35055. Admission is $3 for adults. Children ages 12 and under get in for free. The event runs on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 256-355-4634 or visit www.alabamagourdsociety.org.



DOMESTIC VIOLENCE -October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and YWCA Central Alabama is working every day to save the lives of thousands of victims. Already in 2016, Jefferson County has experienced a record number of domestic violence related homicides. In the first six months of the year, at least 13 Jefferson County residents were killed as the result of domestic violence. That's more than twice the number of homicides in Jefferson County for all of 2016.

The YWCA operates a 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 205-322-4878 and received more than 2,700 emergency calls last year. The agency also has two confidential emergency shelters – one in Jefferson County and one in St. Clair County. In addition, the YW provides legal assistance, court advocacy services, counseling, support groups for victims and children, and assistance with housing childcare and other resources.

The YW will host two Candlelight Vigils in memory of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and will distribute lifesaving information at both. The first is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Chapel in the Pines in Lakefront Park in Pell City. The second will be held Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in Birmingham's Linn Park. The YWCA Central Alabama is a United Way organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The YWCA provides child development programs for children of homeless and working poor families; safe, affordable housing; a broad array of domestic violence services; and social justice programs. For more information, please visit www.ywcabham.org, www.facebook.com/YWCACentralAlabama and www.youtube.com/ywcentralal or follow @YWCentralAL on Twitter.



Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, we talk college football with some big games on the schedule this weekend! It's time to freshen your landscape and we look at mulching with our expert! Mike finds out what's going on at the Birmingham Zoo during this Halloween season! Speaking of Halloween... Jeh Jeh takes us to Atrox to check out the fun and the scares there! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!