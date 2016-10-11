NC flooding traps 1,500 people following Matthew - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NC flooding traps 1,500 people following Matthew

(AP Photo/Mic Smith). People walk down Station 30 with their dog as Hurricane Matthew hits Sullivan's Island, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Mic Smith). People walk down Station 30 with their dog as Hurricane Matthew hits Sullivan's Island, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016.
. -

Good Morning!  Here are some of the stories as get going on this Tuesday morning on WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama:

This morning, the situation is still very serious in North Carolina. Monday, a levee broke, creating more flooding that trapped 1,500 people.  We'll have a report on the latest rescues and how you can help,

Thousands of you sharing this good news from the WBRC Facebook page.  The little girl who was the focus of a three-state Amber Alert is safe

Blue Bell issued the voluntarily recall Monday. The company says products include ice creams made with a cookie dough ingredient supplied by Aspen Hills, Inc. This is due to listeria concerns, but no illnesses reported.

Publix is also voluntary recalling its Premium Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream due to listeria concerns.

Meanwhile, in the 7-9 a.m. hours,

Our financial expert is giving advice to you on how to protect yourself from your own bank, in light of the Wells Fargo scandal.

Our diet and nutrition expert weighs in on some dieting advice that you can use for a lifetime.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly