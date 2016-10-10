Birmingham-area Congressman Gary Palmer speaks about Trump - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham-area Congressman Gary Palmer speaks about Trump

Congressman Gary Palmer. (Source: WBRC video) Congressman Gary Palmer. (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

Tonight we’re getting our first chance to hear from Birmingham-area Congressman Gary Palmer about whether he’s still backing Donald Trump on a day where House Speaker Paul Ryan told Palmer and other GOP Congressmen he’s no longer defending the Republican nominee. New on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, our Reshad Hudson is talking to Palmer about the chances Trump can win the White House and why Palmer feels certain the GOP agenda will be in good shape no matter who wins the presidential race.

New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, our Hannah Ward is getting a look at a whole new side of the dry and fire-ready conditions prompting a Fire Alert today: camping and wildlife watching. It’s not just fun, it’s big business in our area and dry brush makes for bad business, as she’s discovering tonight.

