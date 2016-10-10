WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 8 preview

Check out the games we'll feature on-air Friday, Oct. 14 for WBRC FOX6 Sideline!

We will have even more scores for you on Twitter @WBRCSideline and in the WBRC Sideline Plus app for iOS and Android.

Jeh Jeh's Game of the Week: Clay-Chalkville at Minor

Sheldon's Game of the Week: Montevallo at Gordo

Christina's Game of the Week: Piedmont at Ohatchee

Paul Bryant at Bessemer City

Vestavia at Hoover

Tallasee at Leeds

Huntsville at Hewitt-Trussville

Tuscaloosa County at Spain Park

Mountain Brook at Oak Mountain

John Carroll at Ramsay

Thompson at Huffman

Pinson Valley at Gardendale

Cleveland at Tarrant

Crossville at Etowah

Sparkman at Gadsden City

Donoho at Ragland

Oxford at Pell City

American Christian at Midfield

Shades Valley at Homewood

Central-Clay at Sylacauga

Chilton County at Chelsea

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.