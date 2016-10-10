Good Day Alabama: October 10, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Shades Valley YMCA with Mickal Thomas. For more information, call 205-870-9622.

VET SPECIALIST - Dr. Jerome Williams with Red Mountain Animal Clinic joins us with Dr. Korsch-Dismukes to discuss diabetic cataracts and glaucoma. Diabetes strikes 1 in 500 dogs - usually between the ages of 4 and 8 years old in obese, female dogs. 85% with dogs with Diabetes develop diabetic cataracts within 1 years of diabetes. Surgery is the only treatment for blinding cataracts. Diabetes has increased threefold in the last 30 years but treated dogs now have the same life expectancy as non-diabetic. Almost all diabetic dogs are insulin dependent. Diabetes in dogs is often related to diet and obesity. There are two types of Glaucoma - Primary and Secondary. It is similar to Glaucoma in humans. Primary Glaucoma occurs in one to five percent of all dogs - depending on the breed. It is a genetic disease. Secondary Glaucoma can occur from any other disease or trauma of the eye - including Diabetic Cataracts. It is not only painful but rapidly blinding in dogs. There are many treatments available including medical and surgical. Dr. Korsch-Dismukes currently works at Riverview Animal Clinic on Hwy 280 and can be reached at www.riverviewanimalclinic.net or 205-991-9580. You can find Dr. Williams at Red Mountain Animal Clinic at 205-326-8080 or http://redmountainanimalclinic.com/.

DEBATE WRAP - Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton squared off again last night. Trump entered this debate, with his party in chaos, and his candidacy on the line -- after a video tape from 2005 surfaced Friday -- in which he's heard making vulgar sexually aggressive comments about women. Less than two hours before the debate, Trump held a press conference with women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual misdeeds -- and invited them, to the debate hall. This second faceoff started with a nod -- not a handshake. This was a town hall style debate with questions from the audience and by social media. It was mostly negative but not completely... the final questioner of the night asked each candidate to name something they respect about the another. Clinton said Trump's children. Trump said Clinton is a fighter, who doesn't quit. Dr. Natalie Davis - Political Science professor at Birmingham Southern, analyzed the debate for. She says overall this debate showed America at its worst. It was nasty, mean-spirited, and a real departure from what we have come to expect in Presidential debates. Donald Trump was able to exceed expectations in terms of his debate performance. She says he certainly improved since the first debate. Trump was not able to rattle Clinton. At times, his pacing on the stage looked like he was stalking her. Dr. Davis says Trump saying that Clinton belonged in jail is probably not appropriate. But she says Clinton was far too defensive and really didn't answer many of his charges. Natalie says overall Clinton's performance was okay - steady and she again showed a depth of policy knowledge that Trump does not possess.

ASK THE GARDENER - Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Sallie Lee takes questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Extension office with your questions at 205-879-6964 ext 11.

JUST KEEP SMILING MERRY MARKET - The Just Keep Smiling Merry Market is this Friday and Saturday at the Gardendale Civic Center. This is an annual fundraising event benefitting the Just Keep Smiling Foundation, an organization that provides financial, emotional and spiritual support to families with children in medical crisis. Three ladies began this foundation 10 years ago to find purpose for their pain after the death or current terminal illness of their own children. Merry Market includes 85+ booths with local artisans, boutiques, food and more. There will be life size characters including Dory and Nemo, Olaf, Elsa and Anna, Mickey and Minnie and also Santa and Mrs. Claus. Every penny raised at this event assists families with children in medical crisis through the Just Keep Smiling Foundation. For more information, visit http://www.justkeepsmiling.org/.

