The Menu
Southern Game Day Fritto Misto
The classic Italian specialty, fritto misto, gets a deep-south makeover. This tailgating game plan includes a mixed fry of game day delicacies straight from each team’s very own backyard.
Fried Pickles * Onion Fritters * Fried Catfish * Deep Fried Piggy Bites
Cornmeal Beer Batter
Zesty Garlic-Dill Sauce
Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce No. 2
Coarse Grain Mustard
Southern Game Day Fritto Misto
makes 10 servings
The Basic Fundamentals
For the best zone coverage, make sure each dill pickle slice is coated well with the batter. The onion slices will fry up like fritters. They are last in the line up as bits of excess batter may fry up crisp & float to the top of the grease. Discard, if desired. The recipes easily double to fit your fan base.
1/2 {16-oz} jar dill pickle slices {about 1 cup}
1 lb smoked sausage, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
1 lb catfish, cut into 1/2-inch strips
1/2 medium red onion, very thinly sliced {about 2 cups}
Vegetable oil
Cornmeal Beer Batter
Zesty Garlic-Dill Sauce
Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce No. 2
Coarse grain mustard
Garnish: Lemon slices & seafood seasoning blend
one
Organize the ingredients in small bowls.
Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2-inches in a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.
Meanwhile, prepare the Cornmeal Beer Batter as directed.
two
Drop the pickles, a few at a time, into the batter, tapping off any excess.
Fry, in batches, 1 to 4 minutes, flipping as necessary, or until golden brown.
Remove with a slotted spoon & place on a wire rack over a sheet pan.
Allow the oil to return to 360 degrees between batches.
Keep warm in a 200 degree oven.
three
Repeat the procedure with the smoked sausage & the catfish.
Fry each like item together for even cooking times.
Toss the onion slices into the remaining batter.
Drop spoonfuls of the batter coated onions into the oil & fry as directed.
Expect a yield of approximately 1 dozen onion fritters.
Discard any remaining batter not needed.
Serve the goodies with the Zesty Garlic-Dill Sauce,
Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce No. 2 & coarse grain mustard.
Garnish, if desired.
The Extra Point
Flake the fried fish & serve in flour tortillas with an array of Mexican fiesta toppings such as shredded cabbage, diced mango & salsa for an additional game winning idea.
Cornmeal Beer Batter
makes about 7 cups
The Basic Fundamentals
Whisk together the southern kissed tempura-style batter as the oil heats for the crispiest results.
2 cups soft wheat self-rising flour
1 cup plain yellow cornmeal
1 cup cornstarch
2 Tbsp seafood seasoning blend
2 tsp kosher salt
2 cups beer
2 eggs
Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal, the cornstarch, the seafood seasoning & the kosher salt in a large bowl. Combine the beer & the eggs in a small bowl. Whisk the egg mixture into the flour mixture until well blended. Use as directed.
The Extra Point
Kid-friendly zone. This batter heads into overtime scoring double points as a mini corn dog treat. Cut hot dogs in half & thread onto coffee stir sticks. Deep fry as directed & serve with plain ketchup & honey mustard.
Zesty Garlic-Dill Sauce
makes 2/3 cup
Trick Play
Hold on to the pickle juice. It adds distinctive twang to this addictive swag sauce. Fresh dill brightens the flavor & provides a dash of gridiron green color.
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp plus 2 tsp dill pickle juice
1 1/2 tsp freshly chopped dill
1 garlic clove, pressed
1/4 tsp ground red pepper
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
Kosher salt to taste
Whisk together all of the ingredients in a small bowl.
The Extra Point
Drizzle the sauce over sandwich wraps & chef salads for a strong finish.
Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce No. 2
makes 3/4 cup
Run The Option
Paying homage to the Auburn Tigers Heisman Trophy winner, No. 2 Cam Newton, this game day classic cocktail strikes a pose. A dab of liquor is stirred into the ketchup-based condiment to transform effortlessly into a zippy sauce perfect for southern fried tailgating nibbles.
1/2 cup ketchup
1 Tbsp prepared horseradish
1 Tbsp vodka
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp sriracha
1 tsp lemon juice
1/4 tsp celery salt
Whisk together all of the ingredients in a small bowl.
The Extra Point
Spoon over fish sandwiches or serve this tangy sauce with boiled shrimp & other seafood favorites.
Rebecca Gordon
Buttermilk Lipstick
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.