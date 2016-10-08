The Menu



Southern Game Day Fritto Misto

The classic Italian specialty, fritto misto, gets a deep-south makeover. This tailgating game plan includes a mixed fry of game day delicacies straight from each team’s very own backyard.



Fried Pickles * Onion Fritters * Fried Catfish * Deep Fried Piggy Bites

Cornmeal Beer Batter

Zesty Garlic-Dill Sauce

Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce No. 2

Coarse Grain Mustard

Beer

Southern Game Day Fritto Misto

makes 10 servings



The Basic Fundamentals

For the best zone coverage, make sure each dill pickle slice is coated well with the batter. The onion slices will fry up like fritters. They are last in the line up as bits of excess batter may fry up crisp & float to the top of the grease. Discard, if desired. The recipes easily double to fit your fan base.



1/2 {16-oz} jar dill pickle slices {about 1 cup}

1 lb smoked sausage, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

1 lb catfish, cut into 1/2-inch strips

1/2 medium red onion, very thinly sliced {about 2 cups}

Vegetable oil

Cornmeal Beer Batter

Zesty Garlic-Dill Sauce

Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce No. 2

Coarse grain mustard

Garnish: Lemon slices & seafood seasoning blend



one

Organize the ingredients in small bowls.

Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2-inches in a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.

Meanwhile, prepare the Cornmeal Beer Batter as directed.



two

Drop the pickles, a few at a time, into the batter, tapping off any excess.

Fry, in batches, 1 to 4 minutes, flipping as necessary, or until golden brown.

Remove with a slotted spoon & place on a wire rack over a sheet pan.

Allow the oil to return to 360 degrees between batches.

Keep warm in a 200 degree oven.



three

Repeat the procedure with the smoked sausage & the catfish.

Fry each like item together for even cooking times.



Toss the onion slices into the remaining batter.

Drop spoonfuls of the batter coated onions into the oil & fry as directed.

Expect a yield of approximately 1 dozen onion fritters.

Discard any remaining batter not needed.



Serve the goodies with the Zesty Garlic-Dill Sauce,

Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce No. 2 & coarse grain mustard.

Garnish, if desired.



The Extra Point

Flake the fried fish & serve in flour tortillas with an array of Mexican fiesta toppings such as shredded cabbage, diced mango & salsa for an additional game winning idea.

Cornmeal Beer Batter

makes about 7 cups



The Basic Fundamentals

Whisk together the southern kissed tempura-style batter as the oil heats for the crispiest results.



2 cups soft wheat self-rising flour

1 cup plain yellow cornmeal

1 cup cornstarch

2 Tbsp seafood seasoning blend

2 tsp kosher salt

2 cups beer

2 eggs



Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal, the cornstarch, the seafood seasoning & the kosher salt in a large bowl. Combine the beer & the eggs in a small bowl. Whisk the egg mixture into the flour mixture until well blended. Use as directed.



The Extra Point

Kid-friendly zone. This batter heads into overtime scoring double points as a mini corn dog treat. Cut hot dogs in half & thread onto coffee stir sticks. Deep fry as directed & serve with plain ketchup & honey mustard.

Zesty Garlic-Dill Sauce

makes 2/3 cup



Trick Play

Hold on to the pickle juice. It adds distinctive twang to this addictive swag sauce. Fresh dill brightens the flavor & provides a dash of gridiron green color.



1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp plus 2 tsp dill pickle juice

1 1/2 tsp freshly chopped dill

1 garlic clove, pressed

1/4 tsp ground red pepper

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

Kosher salt to taste



Whisk together all of the ingredients in a small bowl.



The Extra Point

Drizzle the sauce over sandwich wraps & chef salads for a strong finish.

Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce No. 2

makes 3/4 cup



Run The Option

Paying homage to the Auburn Tigers Heisman Trophy winner, No. 2 Cam Newton, this game day classic cocktail strikes a pose. A dab of liquor is stirred into the ketchup-based condiment to transform effortlessly into a zippy sauce perfect for southern fried tailgating nibbles.



1/2 cup ketchup

1 Tbsp prepared horseradish

1 Tbsp vodka

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp sriracha

1 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp celery salt



Whisk together all of the ingredients in a small bowl.



The Extra Point

Spoon over fish sandwiches or serve this tangy sauce with boiled shrimp & other seafood favorites.

Rebecca Gordon

Buttermilk Lipstick