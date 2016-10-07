Good Day Alabama: October 7, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - WBRC FOX6 News Sideline covers all the local High School Football each Friday night! Jeh Jeh kicks off the day with a pep rally at Cleveland High School who prepares to take on Locust Fork High School for Homecoming tonight. Tune into WBRC FOX6 tonight at 10:08 p.m. for the rundown on all the games.

BBJ - Mike talked with Melissa Brown from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed a new collaborative way to battle breast cancer in the Magic City and a new TechHire program being launched here. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

ZOO CREW - Kelly Garrison joined us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mike to a Giant African Millipede. Although their name literally means "thousand-legged," most millipedes have no more than 300 legs. Their many legs do not give them speed, but rather power for digging through soil and debris. Make plans to head to the Birmingham Zoo for Boo at the Zoo Presented By Wells Fargo! Watch as the Zoo transforms into a destination of spooky attractions for 16 nights of Boo at the Zoo. New this year, come experience the thrill of Bug-A-BOO, larger than life animatronic bugs!

Fun for all ages, take in the glow as you control the light of the firefly, see a 12-foot tall moth, 14-foot long beetle and more at this exciting new attraction in Trails of Africa play area. NEW THIS YEAR – Enjoy admission to the event and unlimited rides with an all-inclusive ticket! Become a Birmingham Zoo Member and receive a special discount to Boo at the Zoo and a coupon book with hundreds of dollars in savings! To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

CLARE @ BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL - Barber Motorsports Park hosts the 12th annual Barber Vintage Festival this weekend. Enjoy racing, food, entertainment, hundreds of vendors selling vintage motorcycles and parts, parade laps, Swap Meet, America's First Fan Zone, and activities for the whole family including stunt shows, Ferris wheel, Wall of Death, Globe of Death, merchandise, food trucks and more! There will be free parking with a short shuttle ride located across from the park entrance. Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum opens at 8 a.m. each day. Gates Open at 7:30 a.m. Tickets start as low as $25! Children 15 & under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. For tickets or more information, visit www.barbermotorsports.com.

ATROX GUEST - Atrox Factory opens its doors this weekend! Atrox is open every Wednesday through Sunday between now and October 31st. It is open from 6:30-10pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6:30pm-12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 6:30-10pm on Sundays. There is a $5 per person charge at the gate during celebrity appearances. The entry fee is $20. Atrox accepts cash only - no credit cards or checks. There is an ATM available inside. And you can purchase your tickets online. Atrox does not charge for parking. Lines are long on the weekends so arrive early. The entrance gate closes once the lines reach capacity. If you purchase your tickets online, be sure to bring a printed copy - digital copies will not work. Not recommended for younger audiences. Parental Guidance Recommended. Atrox Factory is located at 8484 Parkway Drive in Leeds. For more information, visit www.atroxfactory.com. This weekend's special guest is R.A. Mihailoff - an actor and producer, known for Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, Hatchet II and Drive.

PINK PRIVATE SHOPPING NIGHT - Join the fun at the Pink Private Shopping Night this Sunday night from 6:30-9pm at Belk at The Summit! Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased in advance online or at the event itself. The event features a fashion show at 7pm, a chance to win great door prizes, complimentary food and beverages, and of course, great shopping deals! Belk will wrap your holiday purchases at the event, as well! All funds raised through ticket sales go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, funding breast cancer research right here in Alabama. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has invested over $5.8 million dollars in local breast cancer research. All of our funds raised in Alabama, stay in Alabama! For tickets or more information, visit www.pinkprivateshoppingnight.com.

COMEDIAN - From his seemingly never-ending repertoire of your favorite songsters, you will be carried back in time to the days of "The Rat Pack" with Finis Henderson. You will then be transported to the future through the voices of Tom Jones, Ricky Martin, Mick Jagger, Alan Jackson, N'Sync, Bee Gee's, Beatles, James Brown, Willie and Julio, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Prince, Earth, Wind and Fire, OutKast . So many, many voices, so little time. As the evening comes to a close, you will marvel at the performance you have just seen. You will share not only the "magic of the night," you will have shared a most memorable experience with all those around you and each of you will leave with your own special memories. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

