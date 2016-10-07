Hurricane Matthew batters Florida's east coast

The hurricane is hugging the coast on its way north. (Source: NHC)

Hurricane Matthew has been downgraded to a Category 3 as the eye of that storm moves up the Atlantic coast just offshore. Meanwhile, we are looking at devastating numbers of people dead in Haiti from days before when Matthew hit that island country.

Are you flying out to places in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas? Several delays and cancellations we'll tell you about because of Matthew,

The storm has affected at least one SEC football game and the UNA game in Florida. We'll take a look at what other problems it's causing.

Unfortunately, the drought continues here in Alabama. Ronda Robinson is on your side this morning with what the Birmingham Water Works board has to say about the situation.

Also from 7-9 a.m.:



Jeh Jeh gets us hyped up for some football with a pep rally,



Clare takes us out to the Barber Vintage Festival to check out all the fun!



We check out the latest in fall fashion and find out how you can stock up on the latest and help in the fight against breast cancer!



You know him best as Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre! R.A. Mihailoff visits Atrox Factory this weekend and drops by our studio!



Comedian Finis Henderson also drops by the studio to make us laugh.

