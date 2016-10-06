Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

Makes 6 servings - 1 ½ cups

8 oz uncooked whole grain medium shells pasta

12 oz fresh broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups 1% low-fat milk

2 ½ cups shredded 50%-less-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

8 oz or 2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast

1. Cook pasta according to package directions, adding broccoli during last 2 minutes of cooking time; drain.

2. Melt butter in a Dutch oven or large ovenproof skillet over medium heat; whisk in flour, and cook 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk; cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until thickened. Add cheese, mustard, salt and pepper, stirring until cheese melts. Stir in chicken, pasta and broccoli, stirring until well coated.

Nutrition Info -Per serving: 1 ½ cups: 410 calories, 15 g total fat, 8 g saturated fat, 35 g protein, 39 g carb, 6 g fiber, 590 mg sodium