Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Pasta
Makes 6 servings - 1 ½ cups
8 oz uncooked whole grain medium shells pasta
12 oz fresh broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups 1% low-fat milk
2 ½ cups shredded 50%-less-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
½ teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
8 oz or 2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
1. Cook pasta according to package directions, adding broccoli during last 2 minutes of cooking time; drain.
2. Melt butter in a Dutch oven or large ovenproof skillet over medium heat; whisk in flour, and cook 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk; cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until thickened. Add cheese, mustard, salt and pepper, stirring until cheese melts. Stir in chicken, pasta and broccoli, stirring until well coated.
Nutrition Info -Per serving: 1 ½ cups: 410 calories, 15 g total fat, 8 g saturated fat, 35 g protein, 39 g carb, 6 g fiber, 590 mg sodium
