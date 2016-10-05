Good Day Alabama: October 5, 2015

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - The Fall Community and Home Tour's purpose is to feature new home communities across the Birmingham metro area and show the public the handiwork of our members. This year's tour will feature more than 40 homes in 12 communities ranging from Trussville to Calera. We encourage everyone to come to tour some of Birmingham's most elegant and beautiful new homes. You'll find something in every price range. The tour is open from 10am-6pm Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9th and Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16th. Magazines are available for pickup at Birmingham area Publix locations and a flipbook is available online at birminghambuilder.com. The tour is open to the public and is FREE to attend. For more information, visit www.birminghambuilder.com. You'll find an interactive map to plan your route, you can search all homes on the tour and learn more about all of our great builders.

ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Lindsay Baker from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the lions. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL - The calendar turned to October which means the pivotal conference games start to heat up. Lars Anderson with Bleacher Report joined us to discuss the big stories and games this week! Lars says he thinks Texas will try hard to get Tom Herman from Houston but thinks he will end up at LSU. Lars says this weekend's game between Alabama and Arkansas is a recipe for disaster for Bama. He compares Arkansas to a Big 10 Ohio State type team with bigger lines on both sides of the ball. He says Bama must start fast. Lars says Tennessee is a team living on oxygen tank that has very little left in it. Tennessee is the luckiest team of 2016. But he thinks that luck ends on Saturday when Tennessee faces Texas A&M who's defense will control the game and win. Lars thinks last weekend's win over George bought Butch Jones several more years at Tennessee. Lars says he likes Auburn's chance against Mississippi State this weekend.

KARIN SLAUGHTER ON "THE KEPT WOMAN" - New York Times & #1 internationally bestselling author Karin Slaughter returns with Will Trent in The Kept Woman. Author of the acclaimed standalone "Pretty Girls" returns with this long-awaited new novel in her bestselling Will Trent series—an electrifying, emotionally complex thriller that plunges the Georgia detective into the darkest depths of a case that just might destroy him. About The Kept Woman: A body is discovered in an empty Atlanta warehouse. It's the body of an ex-cop, and from the moment Special Agent Will Trent walks in he knows this could be the most devastating case of his career. Bloody footprints leading away from the scene reveal that another victim - a woman - has left the scene and vanished into thin air. And, worst of all, the warehouse belongs to the city's biggest, most politically-connected, most high-profile athlete - a local hero protected by the world's most expensive lawyers. A local hero Will has spent the last six months investigating on a brutal rape charge. But for Will - and also for Dr Sara Linton, the GBI's newest medical examiner - the case is about to get even worse. Because an unexpected discovery at the scene reveals a personal link to Will's troubled past. The consequences will wreak havoc on his life and the lives of those he loves, those he works with, and those he pursues. But Sara's scene-of-the-crime diagnosis is that they only have a few hours to find the missing woman before she bleeds out...

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Anil Rajendra is a Cardiologist with Alabama Cardiovascular Group. He took viewer questions and discussed Atrial Fibrillation or Afib. Nearly 4 million people in the U.S. have Afib. This heart rhythm abnormality can increase the chance of having a stroke and may lead to heart failure. The earlier Afib is treated, the better the chances are of staying in a "normal" heart rhythm.

GARDENING - Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joins us to discuss plants that do well in the fall. He shows us some of those plants including chrysanthemums, pansies, snapdragons, Mexican sage, ornamental peppers, ornamental cabbage and kale along with cool weather herbs such as rosemary, thyme, oregano and parsley. For more information or gardening advice from Jon Culver, visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood. The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

