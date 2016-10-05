Hurricane Matthew heads towards Florida

Good morning! Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:



The eye of powerful Hurricane Matthew has now moved north of eastern Cuba. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Matthew is currently a Category 3 hurricane packing winds of 125 mph and could hit Florida by tomorrow.



We have the newest results from municipal elections across our viewing area.



We are looking at the some of the moments from the vice presidential debate.



New this morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released all of the police body and dash cam video from the shooting that killed Keith Lamont Scott. We will show some of it to you, but keep in mind, some of it may be disturbing to you.

Also, from 7-9 a.m.,



We talk college football with longtime college football writer, Lars Anderson. He has insight on the LSU job and what could be happening at Texas.



The doctor takes your questions about Afib!



Mike visits his new buddies at the Birmingham Zoo to check out a certain animal in their Predator zone.



Jeh Jeh checks out the new showcase house with the latest ideas from home builders.



And Megan will keep you abreast of any changes on your commute.

