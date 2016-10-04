On Your Side tonight with complete coverage of Birmingham-area m - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

On Your Side tonight with complete coverage of Birmingham-area municipal runoff elections

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We’re On Your Side tonight with complete You Decide 2016 coverage of 53 municipal runoff races across the Birmingham area. We’ll have the results updated all night on our WBRC News app. We’re live in Fairfield and Trussville for the Mayoral runoff elections once our coverage of the Vice Presidential Debate ends sometime after 9:30 p.m.

New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, we’re live in Sylacauga where the community is finishing up a prayer walk tonight to try and bring calm to that city after two possibly racially-motivated attacks and fights involving Sylacauga High School students in the last four days. We’re working to get an update on the student still recovering at UAB tonight.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.

