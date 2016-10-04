Good Day Alabama: October 4, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch with the Welch Group joined us to discuss stocks. As the stock market hovers around all-time highs and the presidential elections loom in the near future, Stewart heard increasing comments about the wisdom of selling stocks before 'the big crash'. It seems that people are assuming that no matter who gets elected, 'this time it's different' and the stock market is going to react with a catastrophic implosion the likes we have never witnessed. What's an investor to do? First, we need to decide what kind of investor you are. Are you a retiree who is dependent upon his portfolio for monthly cash flow? Are you a pre-retiree who anticipates retirement within the next five to ten years? Are you someone who is years away from retiring and who is adding new investment dollars periodically through a company retirement plan? Each of these cases suggests at least a slightly different approach to your investing.

Retirees - If you are retired, you'll want to take a close look at your monthly and annual cash flow needs and make certain that you have a minimum of three to five years' worth of annual cash flow invested in minimally volatile investments such as money markets, CDs and high-quality bonds or bond funds. We typically prefer ten years or more of cash flow needs in these types of investments. This 'safety net' provides a buffer against the normal and abnormal periodic stock market declines. Studying market history suggests you'll experience a stock market correction - down 10%-20% - every three to five years with the average recovery time within about fourteen months. The 'generational bear markets' - declines greater than 50% - of 1973, 2000, and 2008 took a bit more than three years to fully recover. Being able to draw from several years of low volatile investments in your safety net allows you to ride out these stock market declines.

Pre-retirees - If you are within ten years of retiring, you'll want to begin developing your retirement investment strategy. As with our retirees, decide now how many years of cash flow - safety net - you want banked into your portfolio and decide when to begin that implementation. For example, you decide you want ten years' worth of cash flow in your safety net. Right now, the market is near its all-time high. Sell ten to twenty percent of your stocks -take profits- and invest it in low volatility investments. Every year between now and retirement decide if now is a good time to increase your safety net with the goal of having a ten-year safety net by the time you fully retire.

Younger investors - If you are more than ten years away from retiring and are continuously adding money to your investment portfolio, stock market volatility can be your friend. Take your 401k. By adding the same amount of money each paycheck to a stock mutual fund, when the stock market declines, you are buying more shares at lower prices - dollar cost averaging - for which you'll benefit as the stock market recovers. For this investor, a higher allocation to stocks may be appropriate.

Timing the Stock Market: Notice in the three scenarios he never suggested selling all stocks as part of a market timing strategy. Why? In Stewart's thirty-plus years as an advisor, he has never once seen anyone do this successfully as part of an investment strategy. Part of the reason is that to be successful, you must make two near-perfect calls…when to get out and when to get back in. He knows there are people who believe they can do it, but he has never witnessed them actually do it. The results are much more likely to be sub-par returns.

The paradigm shift: In fact, what he has learned is that the astute investor is the one who, when the market is behaving at its worst, is anxiously looking for cash to invest.

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us with the good, the bad, and the okay of processed foods! People throw around the words "processed foods" a lot these days – blaming them for obesity, heart disease, cancers, and more. But processed foods, by definition are not necessarily bad for you. And it's a really broad terms that encompasses everything from milk and cheese to TV dinners and fast foods. Many of the foods we eat are processed but some are more processed than others. The unhealthy processed foods have three characteristics:

Foods that have been stripped of healthy parts – such as refined grains

Foods that have a lot of extra sodium like fast foods frozen pizzas, canned soups and vegetables

Foods that have a lot of extra sugar added – such as sodas and sweet tea

Foods that have a lot of fat such fast foods and snack foods

Healthy Processed Foods include:

Bagged Salads and cut-up vegetables

Milk and natural cheeses

Frozen Vegetables

Whole Grain Cereals

Canned Tuna and Salmon

Moderately Healthy Processed Foods include:

Low-sodium canned vegetables

Canned Fruits in Juice or Light Syrup

Low sodium/low fat frozen meals

"Be Cautious" Processed Foods that you should eat in limited moderation include:

Frozen Pizzas

Fast Food

Frozen Meals

Processed Meats

This does not mean that you should eat no processed foods ever. Beth eats some of the unhealthy processed foods pretty much every day. But your diet will be pretty healthy if most of your foods are unprocessed or in the less processed category. You can follow Beth on Twitter at @DrBethK.

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joins us live to learn about the Parks Prescription programs as part of Red Rock Tuesday. This is a brand new program made possible through Birmingham REACH for Better Health that launched last week. The Parks Rx program allows doctors to prescribe their patients time in parks in order to get the physical activity they need to improve their health. It is an actual prescription for exercise given by physicians. Parks Rx encourages children and adults to get outside and be active using their local parks and the Red Rock Trail System to combat health issues like diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure, etc.

Parks Rx is part of a larger national movement to reconnect people to the outdoors through parks and green spaces. Parks Rx is a program of the Birmingham REACH for Better Health project funded by the CDC. Partners in this project include: Freshwater Land Trust, Jefferson County Department of Health, UAB MHRC, United Way, Rev Birmingham, & Birmingham Park & Recreation. The Fresh Water Land Trust works to preserve open space and build the Red Rock Ridge & Valley Trail System because it allows communities to reconnect to each other, to neighborhood amenities, to parks and green spaces, all in an effort to improve health and the connectivity of our community. For more information on the many hiking trails and future plans, visit www.redrocktrail.org/.

TRUSSVILLE OKTOBERFEST - 2016 Oktoberfest Trussville is a family friendly event that offers authentic German food, music, and fun! It is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8090 Gadsden Hwy in Trussville - just two miles north of the Deerfoot Parkway Publix. Free shuttles will be running frequently between the Amerex parking lot and the festival. Everyone is welcome and there is no admission charge. Enjoy authentic German food, live music and treats such as cakes, cookies and strudels.

The famous German sampler has three types of grilled sausage along with German potato salad, sauerkraut, red cabbage and roll with butter and hot mustard. Kaiser plates, hot dog plates, pizza, nachos, pretzels and other fun food are also available. Activities are planned for everyone. There is a pumpkin patch, an Obstacle Course, Paint Ball, pumpkin painting, Rock 'n Roll ride, pony rides, train rides and children's games with prizes, balloons, & face - painting. Win prizes, cakes and cash and enter the raffle of to get a chance to win $1500 cash, $750 cash or a Large Screen TV.

Visit dozens of vendors with unique arts and crafts, services and great gifts. Inside the parish hall, Grandma's back porch offers homemade jellies & jams, pickled vegetables, handmade candies, cookies and other delicacies. You'll also find gently used treasures at great prices. This event is hosted by volunteers from Holy Infant of Prague. It will benefit various charities such as Trussville Special Olympics, Independence House for young adults with disabilities, St. Vincent de Paul Society which helps families in need, the Trussville Ecumenical Assistance Ministry which helps feed the hungry and the church building fund. Holy Infant of Prague contributes to the community with prison ministry, Al-Anon meetings, mission work, prayer shawls for the sick and other worthy causes. All ages, singles, couples and families, are invited to this family-friendly tradition to welcome the fall season! For more information, visit www.OktoberfestTrussville.com.

CONSIGNMENT SALE - The Kingwood Christian School's Fall Consignment Sale sells anything you need for kids - clothing size Newborn through juniors, Halloween costumes, toys, décor, furniture, and more. It also sells maternity clothing. The sale's proceeds benefit both Kingwood Christian School and Kingwood Christian Child Development Center. This sale's proceeds are going to make improvements to the playground. The school will be able to buy new swings from the spring sale's proceeds. The sale is open to the public free of charge on Friday, October 7 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday, October 8 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday is half-price day for most items. The VIP sale is on Thursday, October 6 from 6 – 8 p.m. This sale requires a ticket for admission.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 each. Consignors and volunteers receive tickets to the sale free of charge. There will also be a raffle for various items such as gift cards, coolers, etc. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or $5 for 10 tickets at the door. Winners will be drawn on Saturday after the sale. You do not have to be present to win. Katie Evans started this sale because she is an avid consignor shopper as well. Both Katie Evans and Beth Sims saw an opportunity to grow a consignment sale at Kingwood to serve as a fundraising opportunity and as a ministry for the area. Katie Evans and Beth Sims are both third-grade teachers at KCS. For more information, visit www.myconsignmentsale.com/kingwood.

GARDENING - Sandra Reaves joined us to discuss last year's pumpkins and this year's corn & sweet potatoes! Pumpkins can continue to be nutritious and tasty when stored for many months... as long as there are no signs of rot, they are still edible. She showed us a one year old pumpkin that she rescued last year. For this year's corn she grew Glass Gem corn. The ears are small but several stalks had multiple ears. Glass Gem is a decorative corn with translucent kernels and rich, varied colors. It is also useful to grind for cornmeal or flour. One of the easiest plants to grow, sweet potatoes are almost a no maintenance vegetable.

For this year's sweet potatoes, she grew about two pounds of sweet potatoes in a container from a scrap piece of sweet potato. In the spring, she rooted sweet potato vines and planted several hills in a bed beside her house. It made a pretty groundcover and even flowered a bit. For more information, visit her Facebook page - it includes lots of pictures, tips, how-to videos, and info on veggie trials going on in the garden. It's a "real time, real life" look at home gardening and food preservation. You can find her at www.Facebook.com/JosieGladysGardens or as Josie Gladys Gardens on Instagram and Twitter, also.

NEW IN BOOKS - Susan Swagler writes about books at her "Turn the Page" blog and in Birmingham Magazine. She introduced us to delicious books. These are some tasty books, especially for food lovers. Today she told us about

"The Restaurant Critic's Wife" by Elizabeth LaBan

"Voracious" by Cara Nicoletti

"Kitchens of the Great Midwest" by J. Ryan Stradal

"The Belly of Paris" by Emile Zola

