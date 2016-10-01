QB sneak bourbon-BBQ hot wings, loaded baked potato dip, Kentucky bourbon blondies

The Menu



Quarterback Sneak Bourbon-BBQ Hot Wings

BBQ Wing Zing

Honey-Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Ranch-Style Loaded Baked Potato Dip

Kentucky Bourbon Blondies

Quarterback Sneak Bourbon-BBQ Hot Wings

makes 6 servings



The Basic Fundamentals

Grilled & slathered with an effortless shortcut barbecue sauce, this top rated tailgating favorite sails into an end zone of big flavor. Refrigerating the wings uncovered will dry them out yielding extra crispy chicken.

4 lbs chicken wings & drumettes

one

Place the wings in a single layer on a wire rack over a half sheet pan.

Pat both sides of each wing dry with paper towels.

Refrigerate uncovered for 4 hours or overnight.



two

Preheat the grill to Medium-High, about 350 to 400 degrees.

Rub the chicken with the BBQ Wing Zing.

Coat the wings directly with non-stick cooking spray.



three

Grill over direct heat for 20 to 25 minutes, turning often.

Brush 1/2 cup Honey-Bourbon BBQ Sauce over the wings.

Cook an additional 5 minutes.



Remove from the grill once the chicken registers 160 degrees.

Serve the wings with additional Honey-Bourbon BBQ Sauce.



The Extra Point

Omit the barbecue sauce & toss the grilled wings in melted butter & hot sauce for a more traditional flavor.

BBQ Wing Zing

makes about 3/4 cup



Run The Option

Add 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder for a fiery play call.



1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp celery salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp ground black pepper



Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl.

Use as directed.



The Extra Point

Use the rub on pork tenderloin. Slice & stuff into split slider buns or top over salads for an easy lunchtime meal.

Honey-Bourbon BBQ Sauce

makes about 2 1/2 cups



Trick Play

Wing it! Pick up a bottle of your favorite barbecue sauce to save time. With just a few additional ingredients, you can savor a custom creation with minimal effort & a shot of sweet, bold flavor.



1 {19-oz} bottle barbecue sauce

1/2 cup bourbon

3 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp hot sauce



Combine all of the ingredients in a small saucepan.

Bring to a boil over Medium-High heat & cook 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

Use as directed.



The Extra Point

Weeknight supper just got easier. Use this versatile sauce on grilled chicken tenders, pork tenderloin & burgers for a quick boost of flavor.

Ranch-Style Loaded Baked Potato Dip

makes 8 servings



Style Points

All of the flavors you love on a baked potato can be found in this zesty 7-layer dip. Arrange strips of cheese over the top to resemble football laces for extra crunch time points.



1 {16-oz} container sour cream

1 {1-oz} packet Ranch salad dressing mix

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

6 bacon slices, cooked & crumbled

1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

2 scallions, sliced

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 Tbsp chopped fresh chives

Potato Chips * Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes * Waffle Fries



one

Whisk together the sour cream, the dressing mix, the garlic

& the lime juice in a small bowl.

Spread the mixture into 2 small oval gratin dishes.



Layer evenly with the Cheddar, the bacon, the blue cheese,

the scallions the parsley & the chives.

Chill 1 to 24 hours.



two

Generously dollop over Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes

or serve with assorted potato chips, fries & tater tots.



The Extra Point

Spoon the dip over baked potatoes & top with grilled steak for a tasty lunch or dinner.

Kentucky Bourbon Blondies

makes 2 dozen



Run The Option

Derby-style blonde brownies are a great way to devour the competition. Expect a cake-like texture in these sinfully rich tailgating treats that won’t last past the half. For a more traditional approach to the signature horse race pie classic, make an equal substitution of walnuts in place of the pecans.



1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 egg

3 Tbsp bourbon

1 Tbsp molasses

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups ap flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 cup bittersweet chocolate morsels, divided

3/4 cup pecan halves, coarsely chopped



one

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly grease a 13 x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Line the pan with foil & lightly grease the foil.

Set aside.



two

Cream the butter & the sugar using a stand mixer on Medium speed

until light & airy, about 4 minutes.



stop the mixer occasionally & scrape down the bowl sides with a rubber spatula



Add the egg & blend on Low speed.

Add the bourbon, the molasses & the vanilla extract.

Blend on Medium-Low speed just until the mixture smooths out.



Whisk together the flour, the baking soda & the salt in a small bowl.

Add to the butter mixture & blend on Low speed just until combined.

Fold in 1/2 cup chocolate morsels with a rubber spatula.

Spread the dough into the prepared pan using an offset spatula.



the mixture will be thin.



Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup chocolate morsels & the pecans over the surface,

pressing lightly into the dough.



three

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned on the edges.

The center should be just set. Do not over bake.

Cool completely. Cut into bars.



The Extra Point

Top the blondies with a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream & drizzle with homemade caramel sauce to take this dessert over the goal line.

Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes

makes 8 servings



Cut 3 lbs petite new potatoes in half. Toss with 1/4 cup olive oil & 2 teaspoons of kosher salt in a large bowl. Brush 1 tablespoon olive oil onto a half sheet pan & add the potatoes positioning them cut side down. Bake at 425 degrees for about 1 hour or until the cut side are golden brown. The oil will be sizzling on the sheet pan surface. Remove the potatoes from the oven & gently loosen with a small palate knife.

Season with freshly ground pepper.

Rebecca Gordon

Buttermilk Lipstick