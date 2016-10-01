Sheldon: Oxford survives Southside-Gadsden

Auburn commit Alaric Williams rushed for three touchdowns but it wasn't enough as Oxford survived a road trip to Southside-Gadsden 24-21.

The Yellowjackets got two touchdown's from quarterback Abe Peoples and the go-ahead touchdown run from Tyetus Smith Lindsey in the victory.

"Our guys faced adversity and was able to pull out the win. We learned we have heart and that will go far the rest of the season," Oxford head coach Ryan Herring said afterwards.

Oxford remains undefeated while Southside suffered its second loss of the season.

