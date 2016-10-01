Sheldon: Oxford survives Southside-Gadsden

Auburn commit Alaric Williams rushed for three touchdowns but it wasn't enough as Oxford survived a road trip to Southside-Gadsden 24-21.
The Yellowjackets got two touchdown's from quarterback Abe Peoples and the go-ahead touchdown run from Tyetus Smith Lindsey in the victory.
"Our guys faced adversity and was able to pull out the win. We learned we have heart and that will go far the rest of the season," Oxford head coach Ryan Herring said afterwards.
Oxford remains undefeated while Southside suffered its second loss of the season.
Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.