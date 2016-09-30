Beth Stewart, Executive Director of the Cahaba River Society, joins us to discuss the organization's biggest annual fundraising event of the year. The Cahaba River Fry Down – which is this Sunday, from Noon until 4 p.m. at Railroad Park. The Fry Down is a celebration of the Cahaba River – our region's primary drinking water source and a treasure trove of biological diversity.

As the principal fundraiser for the Cahaba River Society, Fry-Down is a competitive cook-off surrounded by a party! The event is unique in that it will have educational displays and activities for kids and adults. The goal is to educate the community about the river, build more support for Cahaba conservation, and basically ensure a healthy future for the river. This is the 7th year to host the event. Tickets are $20 for adults – kids 12 & under get in free. For $20 you get to sample catfish from each of the Fry Down teams and vote for the crowd favorite. There will also be live music, a climbing wall, several education booths for kids, Hula Hoopers.

For adults, there will be craft beers, a signature event cocktail, and lots of great food to sample. The Cahaba River Society's mission is to protect the Cahaba River watershed and its rich diversity of life. It serves not only the population of the Cahaba watershed but also all people living and working in the Birmingham metropolitan area. The Cahaba is the main drinking water source for the Birmingham Water Works, which serves about one-fifth of Alabama's people. These residents and businesses depend on and value the Cahaba. It also works with many statewide partners to strengthen water resource protection polices at the state level. It hosts several cleanups, the CLEAN education program in schools, and even offer some trips on the river when it has a little more water in it than it does now. For more information, visit www.cahabariversociety.org.

