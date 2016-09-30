Good Day Alabama: September 30, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

BBJ - Mike talked with Brent Godwin from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed how expensive rent in downtown housing is keeping some potential young renters from living there but new developments are expected to offer less expensive options. They also discussed new growth and developments in the Avondale area. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

CAHABA RIVER FRYDOWN - Beth Stewart, Executive Director of the Cahaba River Society, joins us to discuss the organization's biggest annual fundraising event of the year. The Cahaba River Fry Down – which is this Sunday, from noon until 4 p.m. at Railroad Park. The Fry Down is a celebration of the Cahaba River – our region's primary drinking water source and a treasure trove of biological diversity. As the principal fundraiser for the Cahaba River Society, Fry-Down is a competitive cook-off surrounded by a party! The event is unique in that it will have educational displays and activities for kids and adults. The goal is to educate the community about the river, build more support for Cahaba conservation, and basically ensure a healthy future for the river. This is the 7th year to host the event. Tickets are $20 for adults – kids 12 & under get in free. For $20 you get to sample catfish from each of the Fry Down teams and vote for the crowd favorite. There will also be live music, a climbing wall, several education booths for kids, Hula Hoopers. For adults, there will be craft beers, a signature event cocktail, and lots of great food to sample. The Cahaba River Society's mission is to protect the Cahaba River watershed and its rich diversity of life. It serves not only the population of the Cahaba watershed but also all people living and working in the Birmingham metropolitan area. The Cahaba is the main drinking water source for the Birmingham Water Works, which serves about one-fifth of Alabama's people. These residents and businesses depend on and value the Cahaba. It also works with many statewide partners to strengthen water resource protection polices at the state level. It hosts several cleanups, the CLEAN education program in schools, and even offer some trips on the river when it has a little more water in it than it does now. For more information, visit www.cahabariversociety.org.

ATROX SPECIAL GUEST - Atrox Factory opens its doors this weekend! Atrox is open every Wednesday through Sunday between now and Halloween. It is open from 6:30-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 6:30-10 p.m. on Sundays. There is a $5 per person charge at the gate during celebrity appearances. The entry fee is $20. Atrox accepts cash only - no credit cards or checks. There is an ATM available inside. And you can purchase your tickets online. Atrox does not charge for parking. Lines are long on the weekends so arrive early. The entrance gate closes once the lines reach capacity. If you purchase your tickets online, be sure to bring a printed copy - digital copies will not work. Not recommended for younger audiences. Parental Guidance Recommended. Atrox Factory is located at 8484 Parkway Drive in Leeds. For more information, visit www.atroxfactory.com. This weekend's special guest is David Naughton best known as the lead singer/dancer in the "Be A Pepper" Ad campaign for Dr. Pepper and as the star in John Landis's classic horror film "An American Werewolf in London".

ZOO CREW - Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to an African Serval. African servals can hear high-frequency sounds made by rodents moving underground. They have the longest legs in proportion to their bodies and biggest ears of any cat species. Make plans to head to the Birmingham Zoo for exciting fall activities October 8-9, 14-16, 21-31 from 5-9pm! Watch as the Zoo transforms into a destination of spooky attractions for 16 nights of fall activities. New this year, come experience the thrill of Bug-A-BOO, larger than life animatronic bugs! Fun for all ages, take in the glow as you control the light of the firefly, see a 12-foot tall moth, 14-foot long beetle and more at this exciting new attraction in Trails of Africa play area. Be sure to come dressed in your favorite family-friendly costume to ride the Spider Slide, jump on the Eerie Express train, see a Schaeffer Eye Center Wildlife Show, ride the ghost rollers, take a spin on the Scarousel, trick-or-treat throughout the Zoo and SO much more! New this year – enjoy admission to the event and unlimited rides with an all-inclusive ticket! Visit birminghamzoo.com for pricing, tickets and more information. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

JEH JEH LIVE - WBRC FOX6 News Sideline covers all the local High School Football each Friday night! Jeh Jeh kicks off the day with a pep rally at Helena High School who prepares to take on Opelika High School for Homecoming tonight. Tune into WBRC FOX6 tonight at 10:08pm for the rundown on all the games.

AYESHA CURRY COOKBOOK - Think it's impossible to balance a hectic schedule and still find time to prepare a nice meal for your family? Think again! To Ayesha Curry, food is a focal point of her life that brings joy to her family and loved ones. But, as a busy wife and mother of two, she's always on the go and understands the challenges of living a balanced life. Ever wonder how she keeps it all together? Ayesha Curry discussed with Janice how she has finds the time to whip up delicious homemade meals for her family even when pressed for time. She shared some of her tips on how she juggles a busy schedule while spending quality time with her loved ones in the kitchen and around the dinner table. She says you should minimize last minute cooking by planning ahead. Take an inventory of what's in the fridge weekly and plan and purchase ingredients for meals for the week. Have leftovers nights - make meals in big batches and be creative with using leftovers. Homemade doesn't have to be complicated: Freshly baked breads and muffins are delicious, but baking them homemade is not always feasible and it is okay to use premium baking mixes with simple ingredients to deliver scratch-made taste in a fraction of the time. As a busy parent to daughters Riley and Ryan and wife to NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Ayesha is always on the go and wouldn't have it any other way. Her passion for sharing her family's stories sparked the inspiration for her lifestyle blog and YouTube channel, Little Lights of Mine, a collection of all things that bring light into her life. From fitness to beauty to home design, Ayesha's blog delves into the many topics that help her live a balanced life. But although she covers many lifestyle topics, the focus remains on her love of food and the recipes that have brought joy to her family and loved ones throughout the years. Ayesha's first cookbook, "The Seasoned Life," published by Little, Brown and Company is now available. It contains around 100 of Ayesha's favorite recipes.

COMEDIAN - Bruce Bruce is a name synonymous with keeping audiences rolling with laughter thanks to his captivating improv skills. Bruce's larger than life comedic style has been showcased across the country. His wit, spontaneity and dazzling personality set him apart from other standup comedians. Although Bruce is known for his adult comedy, he prides himself on not using vulgarity to win a laugh. He is well known to audiences from his two-year stint of the host of BET's "Comic View" as well as the host of BET's "Coming to the Stage." Bruce can currently be seen as "Big Shug" in the Lionsgate feature film " Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector", starring along side comedian Larry the Cable Guy. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

