Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Brady Sherrill.

Brady is a senior at Haleyville High School with a 4.21 GPA. He is in National Honor Society, FCCLA, and Jr. Civitans. He received Honorable Mention, Offensive, and Defensive All-State Honors in football and baseball, and helped lead his basketball team to the Elite 8. He also dedicates much time to church and community organizations.

Brady, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.