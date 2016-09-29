Job fair Friday for displaced Cheddar's employees in Tuscaloosa

A job registration event is happening Friday for workers who lost their jobs when Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Tuscaloosa closed this week.

The West Alabama Works Mobile Workforce Unit will be in the parking lot of the restaurant, located on Skyland Blvd., Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The mobile unit will have computers for participants to enter their information into the Career Connect system. Career Connect is a regional data system designed to help connect employees to available training and jobs.



There will also be offsite hospitality and food service employers who will be available for interviews on Friday. Those interested in interviewing should register in the Career Connect system first at the site. Qualified applicants will be directed to the offsite interview location.



Partners who will be at the mobile unit to assist job seekers will be West Alabama Works, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, Shelton State Community College, Community Works and the Tuscaloosa Area Career Center.

About 50 workers were impacted by the restaurant’s closing, according to the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

