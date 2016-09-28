QB Blake Barnett spoke with Saban about future with Alabama - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

QB Blake Barnett spoke with Saban about future with Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Quarterback Blake Barnett spoke with head coach Nick Saban about his future with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

At a news conference Wednesday, Saban began by addressing the rumors that Barnett was transferring. Saban did not confirm or deny Barnett's departure.

In his opening statement, Saban said the following:

I know there’s a lot swirling around about Blake Barnett. He did come to see me today before practice with some concerns about his future. Blake is a fine young man. He’s done a great job in this program. We’d love to see him be a part of the program in the future, but we also want him to do what’s best for him. I don’t have a final decision on that. Nobody has told me anything on that. You may know more about it than I do so I can’t make any more comments about it other than that.

When pressed on whether Barnett was with the team, Saban replied with, “I don’t know.”

“We’ll make a statement when I know for sure,” Saban said.

