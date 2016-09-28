QB Blake Barnett spoke with Saban about future with Alabama

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

Quarterback Blake Barnett spoke with head coach Nick Saban about his future with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

At a news conference Wednesday, Saban began by addressing the rumors that Barnett was transferring. Saban did not confirm or deny Barnett's departure.

In his opening statement, Saban said the following:

I know there’s a lot swirling around about Blake Barnett. He did come to see me today before practice with some concerns about his future. Blake is a fine young man. He’s done a great job in this program. We’d love to see him be a part of the program in the future, but we also want him to do what’s best for him. I don’t have a final decision on that. Nobody has told me anything on that. You may know more about it than I do so I can’t make any more comments about it other than that.

When pressed on whether Barnett was with the team, Saban replied with, “I don’t know.”

“We’ll make a statement when I know for sure,” Saban said.

