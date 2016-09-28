Morgan, born February 2008 is a very handsome, stylish child who enjoys dressing up and looking sharp.

Outside he likes to play basketball and go swimming while inside he likes to listen to music on his iPad and dance. Morgan’s ideal day would consist of playing basketball, swimming, and going to McDonald’s to eat.

Morgan receives special education services in the following areas: functional skills, behavior, mathematics, and reading. These services make learning with his ADHD and autism easier.

Morgan has difficulty communicating, but enjoys using apps and games on his iPad to promote communication growth.

He would best benefit from a two parent house hold that is very structured. Morgan is used to very structured daily schedule in his current foster home and would need the same structured environment in his future forever home.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.