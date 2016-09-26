UPDATED WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 6 preview

UPDATE: We have adjusted Sheldon's Game of the Week to now be Oxford at Southside-Gadsden after the Ramsay at Jackson-Olin game was rescheduled for Saturday at Legion Field.

We have also added coverage of the Oneonta at Hokes Bluff game.

We will have even more scores for you on Twitter @WBRCSideline and in the WBRC Sideline Plus app for iOS and Android. Join us Friday at 10:08 p.m. on air and streaming in the news and Sideline Plus apps!

Sheldon's Game of the Week: Oxford at Southside-Gadsden

Jeh Jeh's Game of the Week: Fultondale at J.B. Pennington

Christina's Game of the Week: Clay-Chalkville at Gardendale

Buckhorn at Gadsden City

Oneonta at Hokes Bluff

Huffman at Spain Park

Hoover at Oak Mountain

Vestavia Hills at Thompson

Opelika at Helena

John Carroll at Homewood

Tuscaloosa County at Mountain Brook

Minor at Carver-Birmingham

Shades Valley at Parker

Bob Jones at Hewitt-Trussville

Walker at Center Point

Hubbertville at Holy Spirit

Paul Bryant at Hillcrest

Pell City at Cullman

Fairview at West Point

Briarwood at St. Clair County

Woodlawn at Moody

Central-Clay at Lincoln

Walter Wellborn at Ohatchee

