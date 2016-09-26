UPDATED WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 6 preview

UPDATE: We have adjusted Sheldon's Game of the Week to now be Oxford at Southside-Gadsden after the Ramsay at Jackson-Olin game was rescheduled for Saturday at Legion Field.
We have also added coverage of the Oneonta at Hokes Bluff game.
We will have even more scores for you on Twitter @WBRCSideline and in the WBRC Sideline Plus app for iOS and Android. Join us Friday at 10:08 p.m. on air and streaming in the news and Sideline Plus apps!
Sheldon's Game of the Week: Oxford at Southside-Gadsden
Jeh Jeh's Game of the Week: Fultondale at J.B. Pennington
Christina's Game of the Week: Clay-Chalkville at Gardendale
Buckhorn at Gadsden City
Oneonta at Hokes Bluff
Huffman at Spain Park
Hoover at Oak Mountain
Vestavia Hills at Thompson
Opelika at Helena
John Carroll at Homewood
Tuscaloosa County at Mountain Brook
Minor at Carver-Birmingham
Shades Valley at Parker
Bob Jones at Hewitt-Trussville
Walker at Center Point
Hubbertville at Holy Spirit
Paul Bryant at Hillcrest
Pell City at Cullman
Fairview at West Point
Briarwood at St. Clair County
Woodlawn at Moody
Central-Clay at Lincoln
Walter Wellborn at Ohatchee
