Will, born in July 1999, enjoys sports and physical fitness. He is a big fan of the University of Georgia football team. Will has expressed a desire to play school sports.

He struggles academically, but special education services are in place to help him achieve academic success. Will is very motivated to improve his grades.

Will’s favorite colors are green, red, and black. He enjoys listening to country music. Will is very helpful and outgoing. He is polite and respectful to adults as well as to his peers.

Will would do well in a two-parent home that is structured. He has an older sister with whom he remains in contact. He would like to continue this relationship once adopted.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

