Good Day Alabama: September 26, 2016

AUBURN TREE FIRE GIRL WHO STOPPED SUSPECT FIRE STARTER - The oaks at Toomer's Corner in Auburn have been through a lot... and last night, a heartbreaking sight for a fan - a fire! Law enforcement says 29-year-old JochenWiest of Auburn is in custody tonight. He's suspected of intentionally setting this fire at Toomer's corner and faces charges of desecrating a venerable object. He was originally held on an unrelated charge of public intoxication.The University's department of horticulture will watch the tree to see the extent of the damage in the days and weeks to come. Last night's fire comes just weeks after the University announced fans could start rolling the new trees again. They were planted back last year... after the original trees were poisoned back in 2011. Herron Taylor is a student at Auburn who chased down the man accused of starting the fire. She and her boyfriend were taking a picture in front of the rolled tree at the time. She was able to identify the man so police could arrest him. Video of her chasing after him has now gone viral.

ASK THE GARDENER - Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Sallie Lee takes questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Extension office with your questions at 205-879-6964 ext 11.

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Snap Fitness in Chelsea with owner Brii Abbott. Today she taught him some new exercises. For more information, call 205-305-0770.

FIREFIGHTER CALENDAR - Birmingham Firefighters pose for the 2017 calendar to benefit the American Cancer Society's Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge. Birmingham Fire and Rescue's 2017 Calendar Launch is tomorrow from 5-7pm at the firemen provide and serve dinner to Hope Lodge guests. The calendar is $15 and available to purchase at the Southern Women's Show this Friday from 10am-8pm and Cahaba Brewery on Wednesday, October 12 from 5 to 9pm. You can also purchase them at Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge Front Desk from 9am-5pm on weekdays. Calendar sales begin tomorrow and run through January 31, 2017, or until they sell out. Calendars also can be purchased online with an additional $2.50 for shipping and $3 more for optional gift wrapping at www.cancer.org/2017firefightercalendar. And you can find out more about the calendar at https://www.facebook.com/2017BFRSFirefighterCalendar/. The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program provides free overnight lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers who have to travel away from home for treatment in Birmingham. Not having to worry about where to stay or how to pay for it allows patients to focus on the most important thing: getting well. Hope Lodge guests enjoy rooms with a private bathroom and TV. Other amenities include a shared kitchen, library, dining room, living room and laundry room. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, visit cancer.org/volunteer or call 1-800-227-2345.

SEE YOU AT THE POLE - See You at the Pole 2016 "WE CRY OUT" is the Annual Global Day of Student Prayer. This year's event is this Wednesday, September 28. Schools all over the Greater-Birmingham area will be participating. Most schools begin around 7:10 a.m. Students will gather around their school's flagpole. See You at the Pole is a student-initiated, student-organized and student-led event. Before school, tens of thousands of students locally will join together at their school's flagpole in prayer for their friends, families, school, city, state and nation. This year's SYATP emphasis is "We Cry Out," taken from Psalm 24:3-6 in the Bible. First Priority estimates 25,000-30,000 students across the Greater-Birmingham area will participate in SYATP this year. For more information, visit www.syatp.com.

KRUZ & PAIZLEE'S BATTLE - It's a parent's worst nightmare. This summer, a mother in North Alabama found out her son and daughter have a rare disease. It's so rare - there are only six confirmed cases in the U.S. - and these two children are two out of the six cases. Kruz and Paizlee Davenport have the energy of a typical three and one-year-old - but inside they're fighting a deadly battle. They've been diagnosed with Schimke Immuno Oseos Displasia - or SIOD - a rare form of dwarfism. SIOD impacts their immune and vascular systems. A common cold could be deadly for these two. The worst part is - their life expectancy is only 9 to 11-years-old. Their mom, Jessica Davenport, is not giving up without a fight. After her son was diagnosed June 30th - she set up a foundation called "Kruzn for a Kure." Her goal is to raise $100,000 which would jump start a research program. There are two upcoming events planned to raise funds. The first is a Ride for a Cure at Wilson Park in Florence on October 8th at 10am and the second is a Darryl Worley concert at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Muscle Shoals on October 29. For more information and to follow their journey, visit https://www.facebook.com/KruznforaKure/.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, we show you how to save money on your insurance! Jeh Jeh breaks out the bike and gets us ready for Tour de Brewers! Try something new this football season... tailgate at home with a unique twist! Best-selling author Ridley Pearson brings us the first book of his new series - Lock and Key! And our angler joins us to take your questions about fishing! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day Alabama!