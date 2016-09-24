Gridiron Nacho Bar

The Menu

Gorgonzola Queso

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

Avocado Remoulade

Crimson Bloody Eye

Auburn Sunrise

Buffalo Chicken Stadium Nachos

makes 8 servings

Creamy Gorgonzola cheese dip replaces the ho-hum standard for a twist on concession stand nachos scoring an easy touchdown in good taste.



Gorgonzola Queso

1 {10-oz} bag waffle cut potato chips

2 cups warm, shredded rotisserie chicken

1/4 cup hot sauce

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup crumbled Gorgonzola

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2 scallions, sliced

Celery sticks



one

Prepare the Gorgonzola Queso as directed.

Arrange the chips in a single layer on 2 large platters or pans.



Toss the chicken with the hot sauce in a small bowl.

Divide the chicken over each platter of chips.



two

Drizzle 1/2 cup Gorgonzola Queso over each platter of chips.

Top evenly with the Cheddar, the crumbled Gorgonzola, the parsley & the scallions.

Serve with additional Gorgonzola Queso & celery sticks.

Gorgonzola Queso

makes about 3 1/2 cups



Gorgonzola, a pungent, Italian cheese made from cow’s milk makes a welcome substitution in this twist for buffalo chicken game day goodness. Prepare the sauce up to 2 days ahead of time. When ready to serve, reheat in the microwave on HIGH power until hot, stirring often.



2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 lb cream cheese, room temperature & cut into pieces

2 {5-oz} containers crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

4 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper



one

Place the cream & the cream cheese in a 3 1/2-quart saucepan.

Stir the mixture slowly & constantly with a whisk over medium-low heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until smooth.



two

Add the Gorgonzola, the lemon juice & the pepper.

Cook an additional 4 to 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.



Expect the finished dip to be a touch chunky?, the Gorgonzola cheese will not melt completely.

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

makes 6 servings



2 tsp Creole seasoning

1 tsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp dried thyme leaves

1 lb {26-30 count} fresh wild American shrimp, peeled & deveined

2 tsp oil, divided

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 garlic clove, pressed

1/2 {12-oz} bag tortilla chips

1 {8-oz} package shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

Toppings: Sliced jalapenos, chopped fresh cilantro & sliced scallions



one

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.



Combine the Creole seasoning, the brown sugar & the thyme leaves.

Coat the shrimp with the seasoning mixture.



Heat 1 tsp oil in a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook the shrimp 4 to 5 minutes or until no longer pink.

Remove the shrimp from the skillet & drain well.

Pat dry with paper towels, if necessary.



two

Heat the remaining 1 tsp oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat.

Saute the onion for 2 minutes. Add the bell peppers & cook 2 more minutes.

Add the garlic & cook 1 minute.



three

Arrange the chips in a single layer on a lightly greased half sheet pan.

Top the chips with 1 cup of cheese.

Sprinkle the shrimp & vegetables evenly over the cheese.

Top with the remaining 1 cup of cheese.



four

Bake 10 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Sprinkle with the desired toppings.

Serve with the Avocado Remoulade.

Avocado Remoulade

makes 1 1/2 cups



To ensure the brightest color, prepare just before serving.



1 {9-oz} avocado, peeled & diced

2/3 cup sour cream

4 tsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp Creole mustard

1 garlic clove, cut into pieces

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 scallion, cut into pieces

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp ground red pepper



Pulse all of the ingredients in the food processor until smooth.

Use as directed.

Crimson Bloody Eye

makes 1 serving



1/2 {12-oz} light beer

2 shot glasses of Bloody Mary Mix

1/2 shot glass of vodka

A splash of lime juice

Hot sauce to taste

Garnishes: Celery sticks & lime wedges



Combine the first 5 ingredients.

Serve over ice.

Garnish, if desired.

Auburn Sunrise

makes 1 serving



1/2 {12-oz} light beer

2 shot glasses of orange juice

1/2 shot glass of tequila

A splash of cherry juice

Garnishes: Maraschino cherries & orange curls



Combine the first 4 ingredients.

Serve over ice.

Garnish, if desired.

Rebecca Gordon

Buttermilk Lipstick