Gridiron Nacho Bar

Buffalo Chicken Stadium Nachos
makes 8 servings
Creamy Gorgonzola cheese dip replaces the ho-hum standard for a twist on concession stand nachos scoring an easy touchdown in good taste.
Gorgonzola Queso
1 {10-oz} bag waffle cut potato chips
2 cups warm, shredded rotisserie chicken
1/4 cup hot sauce
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup crumbled Gorgonzola
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
2 scallions, sliced
Celery sticks
one
Prepare the Gorgonzola Queso as directed.
Arrange the chips in a single layer on 2 large platters or pans.
Toss the chicken with the hot sauce in a small bowl.
Divide the chicken over each platter of chips.
two
Drizzle 1/2 cup Gorgonzola Queso over each platter of chips.
Top evenly with the Cheddar, the crumbled Gorgonzola, the parsley & the scallions.
Serve with additional Gorgonzola Queso & celery sticks.
Gorgonzola Queso
makes about 3 1/2 cups
Gorgonzola, a pungent, Italian cheese made from cow’s milk makes a welcome substitution in this twist for buffalo chicken game day goodness. Prepare the sauce up to 2 days ahead of time. When ready to serve, reheat in the microwave on HIGH power until hot, stirring often.
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 lb cream cheese, room temperature & cut into pieces
2 {5-oz} containers crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
4 tsp fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
one
Place the cream & the cream cheese in a 3 1/2-quart saucepan.
Stir the mixture slowly & constantly with a whisk over medium-low heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until smooth.
two
Add the Gorgonzola, the lemon juice & the pepper.
Cook an additional 4 to 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Expect the finished dip to be a touch chunky?, the Gorgonzola cheese will not melt completely.
Cajun Shrimp Nachos
makes 6 servings
2 tsp Creole seasoning
1 tsp brown sugar
1/4 tsp dried thyme leaves
1 lb {26-30 count} fresh wild American shrimp, peeled & deveined
2 tsp oil, divided
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
1 garlic clove, pressed
1/2 {12-oz} bag tortilla chips
1 {8-oz} package shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided
Toppings: Sliced jalapenos, chopped fresh cilantro & sliced scallions
one
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the Creole seasoning, the brown sugar & the thyme leaves.
Coat the shrimp with the seasoning mixture.
Heat 1 tsp oil in a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
Cook the shrimp 4 to 5 minutes or until no longer pink.
Remove the shrimp from the skillet & drain well.
Pat dry with paper towels, if necessary.
two
Heat the remaining 1 tsp oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat.
Saute the onion for 2 minutes. Add the bell peppers & cook 2 more minutes.
Add the garlic & cook 1 minute.
three
Arrange the chips in a single layer on a lightly greased half sheet pan.
Top the chips with 1 cup of cheese.
Sprinkle the shrimp & vegetables evenly over the cheese.
Top with the remaining 1 cup of cheese.
four
Bake 10 minutes or until the cheese melts.
Sprinkle with the desired toppings.
Serve with the Avocado Remoulade.
Avocado Remoulade
makes 1 1/2 cups
To ensure the brightest color, prepare just before serving.
1 {9-oz} avocado, peeled & diced
2/3 cup sour cream
4 tsp fresh lime juice
2 tsp Creole mustard
1 garlic clove, cut into pieces
1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
1 scallion, cut into pieces
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp paprika
1/4 tsp ground red pepper
Pulse all of the ingredients in the food processor until smooth.
Use as directed.
Crimson Bloody Eye
makes 1 serving
1/2 {12-oz} light beer
2 shot glasses of Bloody Mary Mix
1/2 shot glass of vodka
A splash of lime juice
Hot sauce to taste
Garnishes: Celery sticks & lime wedges
Combine the first 5 ingredients.
Serve over ice.
Garnish, if desired.
Auburn Sunrise
makes 1 serving
1/2 {12-oz} light beer
2 shot glasses of orange juice
1/2 shot glass of tequila
A splash of cherry juice
Garnishes: Maraschino cherries & orange curls
Combine the first 4 ingredients.
Serve over ice.
Garnish, if desired.
