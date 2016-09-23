No. 1 Alabama shuts out Kent State

Alabama racked up 41 points, 378 yard and only gave up 61 yards, and then it was time for the second half.

It was that kind of day for the No. 1 Crimson Tide as they cruised to an easy 48-0 shutout win over Kent State.

“The goal going into this game was to play a complete game. We started fast and finished. I think we probably did that as well as we’ve done all year. The players were focused. We had three straight scoring drives right off the bat," head coach Nick Saban said.

The lopsided score allowed the starters to exit the game early and the backups to take plenty of reps.

Jalen Hurts started at quarterback. He passed for 164 yards and completed 16-of-24 passes.

One of Hurts’ completions found Mack Wilson for a one-yard score. Hurts also ran for a touchdown on a gain of 20.

Blake Burnett shared time under center and accounted for a touchdown on a 34-yard pass to O.J. Howard.

Joshua Jacobs found the end zone twice. He scored on gains of 24 and a yard. He paved the way on the ground with 97 rushing yards.

“He (Joshua Jacobs) did a nice job today. B.J. Emmons got to play a little bit more. We would have played Bo (Scarbrough) a little bit more, but he got a little banged up and could have gone back in and played but we just left him out," Saban said.

Xavier Marks gave Alabama its sixth non-offensive touchdown just before halftime when he returned a punt 75 yards.

“Mack Wilson has been playing in goal line and short yardage situations all season in that formation. That’s his position. That’s what he plays. That was not really a play that was necessarily for him, but it was for whoever was in that position to complement the other things that we did," Saban said. "He made a nice catch, and I’m happy that he was able to score a touchdown. I’m also happy that he was able to play a significant amount on defense as well, which will certainly help his development.”

Adam Griffith racked up six points when he nailed field goals from 28 and 48 yards out.

The Crimson Tide (4-0) return to conference play on Saturday when they take on Kentucky.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.