Karle's Korner: This week's Tide and Tiger football picks from Karlac the Magnificent

The following is a sports commentary blog from WBRC FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:

The days are getting shorter and next week some cooler air will be coming our way. For now, it's more hot air from Karlac The Magnificent as he knows the answers to all of your questions.

Questions like, "How will the Tide and Tiger football games play out this weekend?"

In honor of Johnny Carson who made his Carnac the Magnificent sketch a masterpiece, here is exactly what will happen on Saturday- and you can take it to the bank.

The Answer: Kodi Burns

The Question: What happens to Auburn's receivers coach when his wideouts drop passes?

The Auburn Tigers are going to need more than great performances by their receivers if they want to beat LSU.

Following a promising game against Arkansas State, the Tiger's offense went AWOL against Texas A&M. Granted, the Aggies' defensive line (see Myles Garrett and friends) are just a little bit better than the D-line at ASU.

How much better? Against Auburn, the Aggies' "D" turned in four sacks, six quarterback hurries and 13 tackles for loss.

Last weekend the Auburn offensive stats were indeed offensive: 124 passing yards from Sean White, under 140 total yards through three quarters.

Gus Malzahn's problem? He doesn't have Cam Newton or Nick Marshall to run the offense.

If Malzahn had a quarterback who boasted of Jeremy Johnson's body, Sean White's arm and John Franklin's legs, the Tigers may be undefeated.

The problem is, those admirable traits are spread between three players.

And the running backs? The two-headed beast of Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway needs to show that they can run against LSU like they ran against Arkansas State.

The X-factor in this game? It's a no-brainer as LSU tailback Leonard Fournette is watching game film of last year's meeting and licking his chops.

He ran for 228 yards and three TD's against Auburn in 2015, flicking away would-be Auburn tacklers like a thoroughbred flicks away a horse fly.

He broke 14 tackles in last year's game, and sees no reason he can't do the same this time around.

The Auburn defenders? They've had this game circled for a year as those highlights were shown repeatedly on national television for weeks.

Is Fournette ready for Auburn? This season Fournette has run for 138 yards against Wisconsin and 147 yards against Mississippi State.

While the Auburn defense has been playing well, this young man is something special, and he's likely to prove it on Saturday.

Until the Auburn Tigers prove to Karlac that they can move the ball consistently, picking AU against quality SEC teams is going to be difficult.

The final: LSU 31, Auburn 21

The Answer: Jalen Hurts

The Question: What happens when the Alabama quarterback is viciously sacked?

A friendly reminder that if you plan on attending the Alabama-Kent State game it kicks off at 11 a.m. CT. Be there on time because it will be 21-0 by 11:30 a.m.

While I continue to have a hard time believing how 101,821 fans will cram Bryant-Denny Stadium to see their beloved Crimson Tide beat down the Flashes (for the big money college fans dole out for games they deserve a better match-up), this game will give the Tide players a chance to rest.

It's not often that Nick Saban calls off an afternoon practice, but he did so last Monday as his players were banged up after the thriller in Oxford. A number of very sore Bama players can use a break.

What will fans see? They will see their 18-year-old quarterback continue to thrive, as he will play only a few snaps into the third quarter.

They will see Jalen Hurts run for over 100 yards and pass for over 100 yards (even without receivers Ardarius Stewart and Robert Foster, as both have knee issues).

They will see Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough each run for over 100 yards. So many players will see action that by the fourth quarter Eli Gold will line up at defensive tackle.

Oh, and Bama fans will see yet another non-offensive touchdown being scored (I'm thinking Marlon Humphrey with a pick six).

Over the last five games dating back to last season, the Crimson Tide have scored seven non-offensive touchdowns (they had three last weekend). When it is all said and done, the Bama defense and special teams will outscore the Flashes 14-7.

So get to the game early, and whatever you do, don't leave before it's over. You know how painful those a**-chewings from Nick Saban can be!

The final: Alabama 45, Kent State 7

*Enjoy the games, and check out "Tide & Tigers Today" Saturday morning at 10 a.m. CT as the show will be headlined by Nick Saban sitting down with us to reminisce about that dark day of May 4, 1970. Four young lives were lost as they were shot and killed by the Ohio National Guard. A thoughtful Coach Saban will open up about what he was feeling as he was on the KSU campus that day. See you then!

