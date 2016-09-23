Good Day Alabama: September 23, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - WBRC FOX6 News Sideline covers all the local High School Football each Friday night! Jeh Jeh kicked off the day with a pep rally at Bibb County High School who prepares to take on Montevallo High School for Homecoming tonight. Tune into WBRC FOX6 tonight at 10:08pm for the rundown on all the games.

VULCAN AFTERTUNES - This fall, Vulcan Park and Museum hosts its 12th season of the popular Vulcan AfterTunes concert series. The 2016 event will feature Dylan LeBlanc with Duquette Johnston on September 25, Big Sam's Funky Nation with Tragic City on October 9, and Amanda Shires with Jesse Payne on October 23. Tickets are on sale now at www.visitvulcan.com.

Enjoy cool tunes, craft brews and sweet views with these up-and-coming artists as well as everyone's favorite cast iron statue, Vulcan. Chill out in Birmingham's backyard with your lawn chairs and blankets and bring the whole family out to enjoy some of the country's best rising entertainers. General admission tickets are $15 and tickets are members and children ages 5–12 are $8. Children 4 and under get in for free. Ticket price includes admission to the concert, the Vulcan Center Museum, and Vulcan's observation tower. Gates open at 1pm with the opening acts beginning at 2:30pm and the headliner acts at 4pm. Seating is first-come, first served. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase. There will be onsite food truck vendors. No pets or outside alcohol allowed. Onsite parking is limited; shuttles will be available to overflow parking lots.

BBJ - Mike talked with Ty West from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed how the partnership between Birmingham, UAB, and the Lakeshore Foundation is impacting the world and the impact of the growth in UAB's enrollment. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

DR. G FIRED - Dr. Kelley Castlin-Gacutan is out. The Birmingham Board of Education voted to terminate the superintendent's contract last night. Board members on both sides of the argument vocalized their opinions. The vote was 6 to 3 to terminate the superintendent. Right after that vote the board decided to vote on the interim superintendent and for it to be effective immediately. Dr. Larry Contri and Mark Sullivan were both nominees and Dr. Contri won the vote and will serve as interim superintendent. According to a spokesperson, Dr. Contri is the longest serving employee with Birmingham city schools. He has served as interim superintendent in the past. Dr. Kelley Castlin-Guycootan started her contract as superintendent in July 2015 and it was set to last until 2018. Dr. Gacutan'scontract with the board of education shows that she will be on paid administrative leave for 60 days. After that, the contract states that the school system will pay out the rest of her contract over the next two years. That totals about 400,000 dollars. School Board member Randall Woodfin joined us with his thoughts on the situation.

COMEDIAN - James Davis has appeared on shows such as Real Husbands of Hollywood, Hell Date, and Bill Bellamy's Who Got Jokes. He has written for the past three BET Awards and the past two BET Hip Hop Awards. James has hosted rap/comedy concerts for Drake, Big Sean, J. Cole, and Ryan Leslie. James often performs for stand-up comedy troops, colleges and all major comedy clubs in southern California. Davis also releases numerous sketches and is a regular on Funny or Die. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

ZOO CREW - Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a Green Aracari. Green aracaris have complex courtship rituals include calls, bill fencing, feeding or dancing. Unlike other toucans, green aracaris fly quickly, in a straight line. Join the Zoo tomorrow to celebrate the culture of Birmingham's growing Hispanic and Latino community at La Celebración presented by Centro Legal – Abogados! Animals of Central and South America will be featured through bilingual keeper chats, animal encounters, and other activities throughout the Zoo. This event is in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, but also a welcoming event for all parts of the Birmingham community. This rain or shine event is included in admission for Zoo guests and free to Zoo Members! To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

ROMAN STREET - Roman Street is on tour in support of the new album "Bohemia" which is due to release in September. Brothers Noah and Josh Thompson, born and raised in Alabama, put their guitars together to form Roman Street. Having played together since high school, this brotherly duo has developed into a Billboard/iTunes charting band who many have dubbed 'the next generation' of Jazz Fusion. Roman Street, named for an old roman street in the Alps in honor of their mentors, is an internationally trained instrumental band specializing in improvisational fusion of Classical, Gypsy and Contemporary Jazz, Latin, and Nuevo Flamenco. A departure from the over-produced music that is out there today, they keep it simple—the beautifully organic sound of acoustic instruments played by talented people who love what they are doing. Whether performing as a guitar duo, or with a backing band, Roman Street astounds with music that appeals to fans of many genres. Catch Roman Street tonight at 7:30pm at Workplay Theatre. Pick up the new cd - Bohemia. For more information, visit http://www.romanstreet.com/.

Next week on Good Day Alabama, it's time to buy your calendar for 2017 and why not check out some of our local heroes and support the battle against cancer.... One of the "stars" of the new firefighter calendar joins us in the studio! Can you save money on your insurance? We show you how in Money Tuesday! Forget your typical tailgating.... invite friends over for a Tuscan Tailgate! We show you how! A newly diagnosed condition - only a handful of kids in the entire world diagnosed and two live right here in Alabama! We hear their unique story and learn all about it! Deepak Chopra offers advice for "Radical Beauty" in his new book! Get your appetite ready for the annual Butterbean Festival! Comedian Bruce Bruce returns to town and joins us in the studio and we introduce you to our Pet of the Week! The experts join us to take your questions about your garden, fishing, and your health! Join us for this and much more next week on Good Day!