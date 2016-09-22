Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Rachel Hollingsworth.

Rachel is a senior at White Plains High School with a 4.05 GPA. She is a member of Beta Club, a Future Farmers of America (FFA) officer, a peer tutor and Vice President of her Senior Class. Also, she has completed 15 hours of college credit through dual enrollment. In addition to her activities and hard work, she continues to be a model student.

Rachel, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!

