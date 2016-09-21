Good Day Alabama: Sept. 21, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - A pioneer in aerial performance, BANDALOOP seamlessly weaves dynamic physicality, intricate choreography and climbing technology to turn the dance floor on its side. The company's work re-imagines dance, activates public spaces and inspires wonder and imagination in audiences around the world. Don't miss the members of this mesmerizing dance company as they suspend from the roof of the Center while dancing on the side of the building. This indoor/outdoor event will take place on Friday inside the Jemison Concert Hall and outside in the Engel Plaza. Appropriate for all ages. Come early at 7 p.m. for an "Inside the Arts" talk with BANDALOOP's Asst. Artistic Director, Melecio Estrella, and stay late for the after party with food trucks, drinks and entertainment by local VJs Katie and John Gaiser! For tickets or more information, visit https://www.alysstephens.org/events/bandaloop/.

ZOO CREW - Mike visited with Tessa Woods from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the rhino exhibit. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

LARS ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL - Lars Anderson formerly with Sports Illustrated and now with Bleacher Report joined us to discuss college football. He says the Auburn family is tired of being close but not winning. He says Gus Malzahn is safe until next season though unless Auburn goes 1-7 in conference play this year. He says Malzahn's play calling has become predictable and he needs a quarterback he can rely on this season. Lars says LSU's Les Miles is on shaky ground still after an underwhelming season so far. Both Miles and Malzahn could redeem themselves with wins over Bama later in the season. He says Alabama had lots of mental breakdowns in the game against Ole Miss last weekend but he thinks the talent is there and that Bama should win the next few big games. He says this is a must-win game for Butch Jones at Tennessee who faces Florida this weekend. The Vols have an 11 game losing streak against the Gators.

MIKE LOVE'S BEACH BOYS BOOK - As a founding member of The Beach Boys, Mike Love has spent an extraordinary fifty-five years, and counting, as the group's lead singer and one of its principal lyricists. The Beach Boys, from their California roots to their international fame, are a uniquely American story -- one of overnight success and age-defying longevity; of musical genius and reckless self-destruction; of spirituality, betrayal, and forgiveness -- and Love is the only band member to be part of it each and every step. His own story has never been fully told, of how a sheet-metal apprentice became the quintessential front man for America's most successful rock band, singing in more than 5,600 concerts in 26 countries. Now, he discusses it all in "Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy."

ASK THE CHILDREN'S DOCTOR - Dr. Peily Soong with Children's of Alabama took viewer questions about children's health. He also discusses flu vaccines. There is no FluMist this year for kids. All children 6 months and above should get flu shots. Children 6 months to 8-years-old who have not received more than one flu vaccine in their life should get two doses separated by one month apart. Side effects include soreness, redness or swelling where the shot was given, low-grade fever and aches. Symptoms usually last only one to two days. It does NOT cause the flu.

GARDENING - The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosts Antiques at The Gardens October 7-9. The show includes antique dealers from across the United States presenting antiques, furniture, porcelain, fine art, silver, garden accessories and jewelry. Tickets are $15 per person and parking is free. Admission is free for members. The show runs 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, October 7th, 10am-5pm on Saturday, October 8th, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. The event is at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens located at 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223. Proceeds from Antiques at The Gardens support educational programs at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Since 2006, the event has raised more than $3 million for The Gardens. For tickets or more information, visit http://bbgardens.org/antiques.php.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, planning a trip with your youngsters to Disney World anytime soon? We check out some of the newest attractions and ways to save you money when you go! Jeh Jeh laces up his running shoes for the fight against ovarian cancer with the Head of Teal! The Jefferson County Department of Health launches a new program to help you find better health and we introduce it to you! We introduce you to our Pet of the Week. Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!