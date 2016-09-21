Protests erupt in Charlotte after officer-involved shooting

Good morning! Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama:



Dozens of officers were injured in Charlotte, NC after protests over a black man shot by a black police officer.



This morning, there may finally be a plan to get rid of that nasty smell in Homewood that's been plaguing neighborhoods for months.



More "creepy clown threats" are being reported. We're on top of the latest.

If you're up early, you'll notice it feels a little nice outside. Mickey is looking into when you can really start to feel like fall is here.



Big weekend in college football ahead, especially for Auburn and head coach, Gus Malzahn. We talk with a longtime college football writer and get his take.



How much do you know about the Beach Boys? One of the originals - Mike Love - tells us about his new book and some of the fun stories inside!



The doctor joins us to take your questions about your children and their health.



Jeh Jeh checks out Bandaloop - you might not know what it is but you don't want to miss it!

