New information on student's claim of an attack by Birmingham SR - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New information on student's claim of an attack by Birmingham SRO

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

The story we broke last night on WBRC FOX6 News at 9 about a Huffman High School student’s claims that a School Resource Officer attacked him is already causing big waves tonight in our community. Tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, our Jamiese Price has new information about the investigation and why the National Action Network and the local Black Lives Matter chapter are calling for the district attorney’s office to step in and take over the internal affairs investigation from Birmingham police.

We’re all sick and tired of the creepy clown stories either because they're hoaxes or real pranksters endangering themselves and others, but what happens to the folks planning to dress up as a clown for Halloween? New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, our Reshad Hudson on whether that’s a safe choice for you with so many rumors running around and whether this could hurt costume sales.

