Good Day Alabama: Sept. 20, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - Community Kitchens of Birmingham is a 501c3 nonprofit that operates two soup kitchens in Birmingham - one in Woodlawn and the other on the Southside of Birmingham. It serves a free lunch at each location 365 days per year to approximately 200 guests each day. Community Kitchens of Birmingham has been in operation for 35 years and is the only organization of its type – with a dedicated mission is to feed the hungry. Anyone who wants a home-cooked, nutritious meal is welcome. For many of our guests, this may be the only meal they get for the day. The Can Opener fundraiser is on Sunday from 3-6pm at Cahaba Brewing - the old Continental Gin facility on 5th Avenue South between the Avondale and Crestwood neighborhoods. There will be a band, the Stephen McCullough Band, two food trucks – Shindigs and Nola Ice, and activities for kids. This is the third year for the family-friendly event with lots to offer people for all ages.

To purchase tickets, visit www.yapsody.com or find a link on www.thecommunitykitchens.org or through the Community Kitchens Facebook page. The Can Opener is important, and a growing source of funding. Community Kitchens of Birmingham receives most of its funding from foundations, churches, and corporations. It also receives individual donations from hundreds of people and through an annual holiday card sale. It operates on a tight budget, and funding is always a concern, particularly as it hopes to expand the mission by offering additional meals and also possibly opening a third location. You can also volunteer your time to help the Community Kitchens of Birmingham. There is a paid staff that serves meals at both locations Monday through Friday. On weekends and holidays, it is staffed almost entirely by volunteers and it is always open to new groups or people who would like to volunteer.

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchen joined us to discuss sugar. You may have seen the headlines accusing the sugar industry of buying off researchers back in the 60's to blame fats – and not sugar – for heart disease. An article in last week's Journal of the American Medical Association, showed how one industry group – the Sugar Research Foundation – influenced several Harvard researchers and may have influenced them to give more weight to fat than sugar as a cause of heart disease. These researchers published several articles from this funding that stressed fat as playing a role in heart disease and downplaying the role of sugar. According to the article, there was not widespread interference by the sugar industry – as far as they know. There was also no evidence that the industry actually influenced the actual data itself – just what the researchers focused on. However, this brings up some larger, important issues.

Beth says the larger issues here are:

The need for industry funding: Research is expensive and government funding is at an all-time low. If we decide to take industry funding, we have to figure out how to do it without the obvious bias that could come along with it. The authors of the JAMA article are calling for policy makers to give less weight to industry funded studies and include animal studies in their policy making. This is a really bad idea since animal studies often don't translate to humans. Also, industry-funded studies are not by definition bad research – we need transparency and accurate interpretation of these studies.

Researchers and journalists, who should be the gatekeepers, are simply not doing their jobs. Many nutrition researchers, regardless of industry ties, have deep biases. Everyone – researchers, journalists, and consumers – need to develop the critical thinking skills when it comes to nutrition research.

There is an overly simplistic, falsely dichotomous battle between anti-sugar and anti-fat forces. It never seems to dawn on anyone that excesses of both could play a role in heart disease. Beth calls this the "here's the one thing" fallacy. Chronic diseases are rarely caused by one thing.

"Nutritionism" – this is the, again, over-simplistic view that one particular nutrient is bad or good in the diet. Too much sugar and too much fat are really signs that your overall diet is probably not too healthy. But we need to stop focusing on single nutrients and look at eating patterns.

We are not learning from history. Many scientists are doing the exact thing they criticized past researchers of doing. That is: using incomplete data - animal studies, observational studies - to blame one nutrient for causing disease.

Beth says the best lifestyle advice for preventing and treating heart disease based on what we know now? Here it is:

Exercise

Lose weight if you're overweight.

If you eat a lot of animal fat -meat, cheese- these fats will probably neither hurt nor help. But it is a good idea to replace some of them with plant fats like oils, nuts, avocadoes, and animal fat from fish. The idea here is that unsaturated fats may help lower your risk – but if you just add in a bunch of them, you would probably gain weight.

Eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

Eat several servings of nuts and seeds a week

If you are getting a lot of sugar, decrease it. You don't have to give it up – it is not a toxic substance – but definitely cut back on the sweet tea, sugary drinks, and desserts.

MONEY TUESDAY - Do owning bonds make sense? Woodard Peay with the Welch Group joined us with the answer! Since the Great Recession in 2008- 2009, stocks have risen about 160%, widely outperforming bonds. In reaction to the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates to near zero with the goal of re-starting a falling economy. As a result, bond interest rates have hovered near decades-long lows for the last five-plus years. Today, if you were to invest in a 10-year treasury, you'd only receive about 1.6% annual interest. Based on these paltry returns, many investors have asked, "Why should I invest in bonds?." Woodard says bonds serve to dampen the volatility of a portfolio that includes stocks. Even for investors in a wealth accumulation mode with a distant planned retirement date, many of us are psychologically vulnerable to a sharp stock market selloff, such as when the UK voted to exit the European Union this summer. When panicked stock selling occurs, investors typically move the resulting cash proceeds to either money market or government bonds in a flight to safety. This behavior can even bid up bond prices in the midst of an emotional plea to "Get me out!" of the stock market. In our experience, investors with a significant allocation to bonds are more likely to avoid panic selling and stay focused on their long-term investment goals. Using the Brexit market sell-off example, investors who remained invested saw the markets recover very quickly. Many of those who sold out of stocks are still in cash and have missed the market run-up in the months following. For an 'ideal mix' in the allocation between stocks and bonds in a portfolio, Woodard says typically start with a 'conceptual' allocation of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds. Studying history, this appears to be a 'sweet spot' allocation where, over the long term, you'll receive about 75 percent of the stock market return with about 40 percent less volatility. From this conceptual beginning point, adjust the actual allocation based on a detailed review of their future cash flow needs and tolerance for risks - volatility. For more information on rebalancing and bonds, visit www.welchgroup.com.

APOLLO CREWS - WWE returns to Birmingham and one of the Superstars Apollo Crews joins us in the studio. Naming yourself after the Greek god Apollo sets a high bar, but it's fair to say Apollo Crews may well clear it when all is said and done. Possessed of an Olympian physique and agility, the hulking Crews combines the raw power of The Ultimate Warrior with the agility of a top cruiserweight, confounding opponents with a ground-and-pound game and dizzying aerial attack. He was already the proverbial five-tool player when he went from the independent scene to WWE NXT, and his astounding record at Full Sail sent the Georgia native to the main WWE roster within a year of his debut. His star has only continued to rise, and the WWE Universe will soon understand what the rest of the world already knew: That Apollo Crews' potential knows no limits, and it's only a matter of time before he rests on the Mount Olympus of sports-entertainment.

FACEBOOK NEWSFEED - Many of us use social media in our day-to-day lives to keep in touch with friends and family and find out what's going on in the world. We share news, photos, videos – pretty much anything we find useful or interesting and think others will too. It just so happens that the world's most popular social media site, Facebook, is celebrating a big milestone: the tenth anniversary of the News Feed. More than a billion-and-a-half people use the social network worldwide, but did you know that the average person only sees 10% of what their friends and family share on Facebook? Facebook surveys tens of thousands of people each day to help better understand what people want to see in their feeds. Leigh Katcher Gandhi talked with Janice about the evolution of the Facebook feed over the last 10 years as well as some of the features that have been added to help you personalize your News Feed to best suit your needs.

WILDLIFE EXPERT - Opening Day of Dove Season for many is considered the opening of a new hunting year. Dove Hunting is as much about the social networking of family and friends as it is about harvesting food for the table. Dove season runs September 10 through October 30 and then again December 8 thru January 15. Very little is needed to have a fun successful day of hunting dove.

You need:

A location where it is legal and safe to shoot, harvested grain field such as corn or soybean fields are ideal. There are rules for developing a field specifically for dove. You can find those rules by visiting outdooralabama.com or local Alabama Extension Service. A Shotgun of choice incapable of holding more than 3 shells. A state hunting license and Harvest Information Program for anyone 16-65 years of age, unless hunting own property

You may also want:

Comfortable cool camouflaged clothing Vest and chair or bucket to hold shells and taken birds Cooler of water or soft drinks Radio to listen to football games Dog or non-hunting family members to find and retrieve taken birds Sunscreen and Sunglasses Grill to cook birds after the hunt

For more information on youth hunts and advice, visit https://www.facebook.com/alabamawildlifeandfreshwaterfisheries/ and http://www.outdooralabama.com/youth-dove-hunts.

Chef Angela joined us with a recipe and ideas for cooking the dove that you get this season.

