WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 5 preview

Hard to believe we're almost halfway through the 2016 high school football regular season!
Check out the games we'll feature this week on-air for WBRC FOX6 Sideline!
We will have even more scores for you on Twitter @WBRCSideline and in the WBRC Sideline Plus app for iOS and Android.
Jeh Jeh's Game of the Week: Gardendale at Chelsea
Sheldon's Game of the Week: Oakman at Cordova
Springville at Shelby County
Jackson-Olin at Calera
Center Point at Hewitt-Trussville
James Clemens at Clay-Chalkville
Tuscaloosa County at Hillcrest
Holt at American Christian
Montevallo at Bibb County
Hueytown at Pleasant Grove
Corner at Oak Grove
Leeds at Piedmont
Cleburne County at Alexandria
Thompson at Pelham
Moody at John Carroll
Helena at Vestavia Hills
Fairfield at Midfield
Wenonah at Bessemer City
McAdory at Huffman
Pinson Valley at Shades Valley
Briarwood at Mortimer Jordan
Cleveland at JB Pennington
Weaver at Locust Fork
