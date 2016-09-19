WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 5 preview

Hard to believe we're almost halfway through the 2016 high school football regular season!

Check out the games we'll feature this week on-air for WBRC FOX6 Sideline!

We will have even more scores for you on Twitter @WBRCSideline and in the WBRC Sideline Plus app for iOS and Android.

Jeh Jeh's Game of the Week: Gardendale at Chelsea

Sheldon's Game of the Week: Oakman at Cordova

Springville at Shelby County

Jackson-Olin at Calera

Center Point at Hewitt-Trussville

James Clemens at Clay-Chalkville

Tuscaloosa County at Hillcrest

Holt at American Christian

Montevallo at Bibb County

Hueytown at Pleasant Grove

Corner at Oak Grove

Leeds at Piedmont

Cleburne County at Alexandria

Thompson at Pelham

Moody at John Carroll

Helena at Vestavia Hills

Fairfield at Midfield

Wenonah at Bessemer City

McAdory at Huffman

Pinson Valley at Shades Valley

Briarwood at Mortimer Jordan

Cleveland at JB Pennington

Weaver at Locust Fork

