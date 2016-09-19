AP: NY, NJ bombing suspect facing attempted murder charges stemming from capture; more details in the app

The Associated Press reports that Ahmad Khan Rahami is facing attempted murder charges stemming from his capture by police Monday morning.

Authorities say Rahami was wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers in Linden, New Jersey. Police discovered him sleeping in a bar doorway.

He is facing five counts of attempted murder of a police officer. He has a $5.2 million bail but remains at a hospital.

Please click here for full coverage on the case.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.