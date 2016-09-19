Good Day Alabama: Sept. 19, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Balance Personal Training in Mountain Brook. Today we were with owner Michael Meadows. He shows us several new exercises. For more information, call 205-908-9603 or visit www.balanceptstudio.com/.

YOU DECIDE - New poll numbers out show the presidential race is as close as ever. Mike talked with our analysts Marty Connors and Richard Dickerson joined us to break down the latest numbers.

BBB - ITT Technical Institute recently shut down all of its campuses nationwide due to issues related to federal financial aid. Better Business Bureau warns students and families about loan forgiveness companies that may target former ITT Tech Students. The Department of Education offers students two options:

Students who were enrolled at or withdrew from ITT within the last 120 days can apply to have their federal student loans erased by the Department of Education. That is an estimated $500 million worth of loans, a cost that would be covered by taxpayers and $90 million in insurance that ITT previously paid the Department of Education. Contact local community colleges to inquire if their credits are transferable. If those ITT credits are transferred to the same program of studies, the loans for the credits are not eligible to be forgiven. Furthermore, the Department of Education will be holding online seminars to inform students of the options they have available. Students may be contacted by private companies promising loan forgiveness and financial aid. BBB recommends that students be wary and proceed with caution. It is recommended that students contact the Department of Education directly to find out the legitimacy and eligibility of the programs being offered: United States Department of Education 400 Maryland Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20202 1-800-872-5327. Website: http://www.ed.gov/.

Several colleges in Alabama are reaching out to displaced ITT Tech students including Calhoun Community College, Athens State University, Lawson State Community College, University of West Alabama.

TAPPING OUT CHILDHOOD CANCER - Local dancers and other performers will join fellow dancer and cancer survivor Alex Swader for the 8th Annual Tapping Out Childhood Cancer Gala on Sunday, September 25. The event begins with a performance at the Alabama Theatre -1817 3rd Ave. N., Birmingham- at 2 p.m., followed by a VIP after-party/Celebration at Gabrella Manor -8912 4th Ave. S., Birmingham- at 5 p.m.

Alex Swader, 16, of Mt. Olive, is an eight-year cancer survivor and award-winning dancer. Swader organized Tapping Out Childhood Cancer after being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in 2008 and undergoing three surgeries and eight months of chemotherapy. While he was still in a hospital bed receiving treatment, Swader was dreaming of his return to dance and thinking of what he could do to help other kids going through a similar experience.

The Tapping Out Childhood Cancer Gala is a family-friendly event that showcases local and national talent and dance styles. The show will include performances by at least a dozen dance studios from across the Birmingham metro area. This year, they will be joined by dancers from all over the United States and Canada, who perform on a pre-professional and professional level, members of Artists Giving Hope which is based out of Los Angeles, and professional companies from Birmingham and Atlanta, such as The Alabama Ballet, Arova Contemporary Ballet, and Project 7 Dance Company. Tickets are $20 for the show, or $35 for both the show and the VIP after-party/Celebration which will include dinner and dancing with the childhood cancer families if purchased in advance online - ticket prices will slightly increase at the door. Children under age 8 are admitted free. Tickets are available at http://give.childrensal.org/goto/dancersfightingcancer.

This year, there will also be a Tapping Out Childhood Cancer one-day Dance Intensive the day before, on Saturday, Sept. 24. This will be held at The Alabama Ballet Center for Dance - 2726 1st Ave. S., Birmingham- from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 and ages 8 and older will sign up for either intermediate - ages 8-13 - or advanced - ages 14 – 18. Register online at http://give.childrensal.org/goto/dancersfightingcancer.

DARRELL WALTRIP - Hall of Fame Nascar driver Darrell Waltrip talked with Janice about watching the chase and how fans can access exclusive content on the M&M'S® Facebook Page. The NASCAR Chase for the Sprint Cup is here! It started this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway. The top 16 drivers competed and will continue to compete over the next 9 races to crown the NASCAR Champion. Hall of Fame Driver and FOX Sports analyst, Darrell Waltrip, has been following the high-speed action all season and is ready to share his pick to take home the trophy in 2016. Throughout the Chase, M&M'S®, the Official Chocolate of NASCAR, will be providing fans access to exclusive race day content on its Facebook page. Additionally, to celebrate the iconic chocolate brand's 75th anniversary, fans can share their favorite M&M'S memories on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on the 75th lap of every M&M'S race using the hashtag #MMS75 for the chance to win great prizes. Waltrip was named NASCAR's "Driver of the 80's." He is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. One of the most popular driver's in the sport's history, Waltrip won 84 NASCAR Cup Series races during his career, including the 1989 Daytona 500.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, WWE returns to Birmingham this week and one of the superstars Apollo Crews joins us in the studio to teach us a few moves! Do you get tired of missing friends' posts on Facebook and seeing everyone's political opinions? We have a fix for you to see just what you want to see! It's dove season and our wildlife expert gives us some pointers on hunting them and then we take them to the kitchen to teach you how to cook them up and enjoy them after the hunt! Does owning bonds make sense for your portfolio and savings? We get the answers in Money Tuesday! Join us for all of this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!