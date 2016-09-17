First win eludes Alabama State after loss to Southern

Alabama State took a step back in its quest for its first win against Southern on Saturday.

The Jaguars came into the game without a win and left with a 64-6 victory.

ASU (0-3) trailed 34-0 at halftime.

The Hornets didn't cross the goal line until David Whitlow ran for an eight-yard touchdown.with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

ASU Quarterback Quinterris Toppings threw three interceptions and passed for 248 yards on 24-of-41 passing.

The Hornets will try again for their elusive first win Saturday when they welcome in Texas Southern.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.