First win eludes Alabama State after loss to Southern

Alabama State took a step back in its quest for its first win against Southern on Saturday.
The Jaguars came into the game without a win and left with a 64-6 victory.
ASU (0-3) trailed 34-0 at halftime.
The Hornets didn't cross the goal line until David Whitlow ran for an eight-yard touchdown.with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
ASU Quarterback Quinterris Toppings threw three interceptions and passed for 248 yards on 24-of-41 passing.
The Hornets will try again for their elusive first win Saturday when they welcome in Texas Southern.
