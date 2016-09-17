Upscale Southwestern Brunch

The Menu

Grilled Chipotle-Garlic Shrimp Kabobs

Charred Corn & Avocado Pico De Galo

Aged Gouda-Cheddar Grits

Margarita Mimosas

Grilled Chipotle-Garlic Shrimp Kabobs

makes 8 servings



16 {6-inch} wooden skewers

2 lbs {26-31 count} fresh wild American shrimp, peeled & deveined

2 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp oil

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp minced chipotle peppers in adobo

1 Tbsp adobo sauce

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1/2 tsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Lime wedges



one

Soak the wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes.

Thread the shrimp on the skewers & place in a shallow dish.



two

Whisk together the honey & the next 6 ingredients in a small bowl.

Pour the marinade over the shrimp & brush the mixture on all sides to coat well.

Chill 2 to 24 hours.



three

Grill the shrimp over Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees}

3 minutes per side or until no longer pink.

Sprinkle with the cilantro & serve with lime wedges.

Charred Corn & Avocado Pico De Galo

makes about 3 cups



2 ears fresh corn on the cob, shucked

1 avocado, diced

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/3 cup diced red onion

2 Tbsp fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp minced jalapeno

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 tsp kosher salt



one

Grill the corn over direct Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees}

10 minutes, turning often, until charred.



Cool 30 minutes.

Cut the kernels from the cobs.



two

Stir together the avocado & the lime juice in a large bowl.

Fold in the corn kernels & the remaining ingredients.

Taste & adjust the seasonings.

Aged Gouda-Cheddar Grits

makes 8 servings

Serve these high flavored grits topped with the Grilled Chipotle-Garlic Shrimp Kabobs

& Charred Corn & Avocado Pico De Galo for a game changing brunch option.



8 cups water

2 tsp kosher salt

2 cups yellow stone ground grits

2 cups shredded aged Gouda cheese

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup butter



one

Bring the water & the salt to a boil in a Dutch oven over High heat.

Whisk in the grits & reduce the heat to Low.

Simmer partially covered with the lid & stir occasionally for 25 minutes or until tender.

Remove the grits from the heat.



two

Stir in the cheeses & the butter.

Transfer the grits to a chafing dish or slow cooker.

Hold on the Warm setting.

Tailgating On The Go



Prepare the grits the day before the game.

Cool 20 minutes & transfer to a plastic container with a lid.

Chill overnight.



Reheat the grits in a very large cast iron skillet over a grill grate

with a little water or beer until hot.



Transfer to a chafing dish if dining in The Grove

or serve directly from the skillet topped with the pico & shrimp.

Margarita Mimosas

makes 12 servings



Run a lime wedge around glass rims & dip in kosher salt or sugar for an easy special touch.



4 cups limeade

1 cup orange juice

3/4 cup tequila

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

Champagne, chilled

Garnishes: Lime slices



Stir together the first 4 ingredients in a small pitcher.

Pour about 1/2 cup of the mixture into glasses filled with ice.

Top with the champagne. Garnish with lime slices.

Rebecca Gordon

Buttermilk Lipstick