Upscale Southwestern Brunch

Grilled Chipotle-Garlic Shrimp Kabobs
makes 8 servings
16 {6-inch} wooden skewers
2 lbs {26-31 count} fresh wild American shrimp, peeled & deveined
2 Tbsp honey
1 Tbsp oil
1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp minced chipotle peppers in adobo
1 Tbsp adobo sauce
3 garlic cloves, pressed
1/2 tsp kosher salt
2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
Lime wedges
one
Soak the wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes.
Thread the shrimp on the skewers & place in a shallow dish.
two
Whisk together the honey & the next 6 ingredients in a small bowl.
Pour the marinade over the shrimp & brush the mixture on all sides to coat well.
Chill 2 to 24 hours.
three
Grill the shrimp over Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees}
3 minutes per side or until no longer pink.
Sprinkle with the cilantro & serve with lime wedges.
Charred Corn & Avocado Pico De Galo
makes about 3 cups
2 ears fresh corn on the cob, shucked
1 avocado, diced
2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half
1/3 cup diced red onion
2 Tbsp fresh cilantro
1 Tbsp minced jalapeno
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 tsp kosher salt
one
Grill the corn over direct Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees}
10 minutes, turning often, until charred.
Cool 30 minutes.
Cut the kernels from the cobs.
two
Stir together the avocado & the lime juice in a large bowl.
Fold in the corn kernels & the remaining ingredients.
Taste & adjust the seasonings.
Aged Gouda-Cheddar Grits
makes 8 servings
Serve these high flavored grits topped with the Grilled Chipotle-Garlic Shrimp Kabobs
& Charred Corn & Avocado Pico De Galo for a game changing brunch option.
8 cups water
2 tsp kosher salt
2 cups yellow stone ground grits
2 cups shredded aged Gouda cheese
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup butter
one
Bring the water & the salt to a boil in a Dutch oven over High heat.
Whisk in the grits & reduce the heat to Low.
Simmer partially covered with the lid & stir occasionally for 25 minutes or until tender.
Remove the grits from the heat.
two
Stir in the cheeses & the butter.
Transfer the grits to a chafing dish or slow cooker.
Hold on the Warm setting.
Tailgating On The Go
Prepare the grits the day before the game.
Cool 20 minutes & transfer to a plastic container with a lid.
Chill overnight.
Reheat the grits in a very large cast iron skillet over a grill grate
with a little water or beer until hot.
Transfer to a chafing dish if dining in The Grove
or serve directly from the skillet topped with the pico & shrimp.
Margarita Mimosas
makes 12 servings
Run a lime wedge around glass rims & dip in kosher salt or sugar for an easy special touch.
4 cups limeade
1 cup orange juice
3/4 cup tequila
2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
Champagne, chilled
Garnishes: Lime slices
Stir together the first 4 ingredients in a small pitcher.
Pour about 1/2 cup of the mixture into glasses filled with ice.
Top with the champagne. Garnish with lime slices.
