High school football Week 4 final scores

The following is a list of scores from high school football games provided by the AHSAA:

Class 7A

Baker 32, Murphy 29

Bob Jones 34, Huntsville 6

Buford (GA) 38, Jeff Davis 30

Enterprise 28, Auburn 14

Gadsden City 60, Grissom 19

Hewitt-Trussville 34, Buckhorn 23

McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, foley 10

Mountain Brook 23, Spain Park 21

Vestavia Hills 35, Huffman 21

Class 6A

Bessemer City 34, Northridge 19

Chelsea 55, Pelham 35

Clay-Chalkville 40, Center Point 20

Cullman 34, Fort Payne 10

Daphne 28, Fairhope 0

Decatur 27, Hazel Green 12

Hartselle 36, Muscle Shoals 33 (2 OT)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 23, McAdory 13

Opelika 34, Benjamin Russell 0

Oxford 44, Albertville 0

Park Crossing 65, Russell County 6

Paul Bryant 45, Selma 7

Pell City 44, Brewer 0

Ramsay 41, Parker 7

Saraland 55, Robertsdale 12

Sidney Lanier 27, Carver-Montgomery 21 (OT)

Spanish Fort 20, Baldwin County 0

Stanhope Elmore 44, Northview 42

Class 5A

Arab 42, Boaz 7

Beauregard 55, Talladega 6

Briarwood Christian 27, Fairfield 0

Brooks 59, Lawrence County 21

Carroll 41, Euaula 30

Central-Clay County 36, Cleburne County 14

Charles Henderson 21, B.T. Washington 12

Citronelle 41, Faith Academy 7

Demopolis 38, Calera 13

East Limestone 22, Lee-Huntsville 20

Greenville 41, Rehobeth 7

Jackson 21, Williamson 6

Jemison 41, Central-Tuscaloosa 27

Mortimer Jordan 45, Fairview 21

Russellville 21, Mae Jemison 20

Scottsboro 23, Guntersville 7

Springville 21, Curry 6

St. Paul’s Episcopal Wenonah 46, Shelby County 14

Vigor 45, Wilcox Central 0

West Point 23, Corner 20

Woodlawn 28, St. Clair County 10

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 29, Trinity Presbyterian 20

Andalusia 54, Escambia County 0

Bibb County 55, Oak Grove 21

Cherokee County 33, Oneonta 7

Dale County 28, Bullock County 12

Dadeville 51, Holtville 14

Elmore County 35, Childerburg 16

Haleyville 28, Winfield 12

Hamilton 28, Dora 21

Handley 14, Leeds 7

Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian 7

Madison County 22, Randolph 6

Munford 36, Tallassee 22

North Jackson 48, Sardis 28

Rogers 36, Central-Florence 0

Saint James 43, Ashford 21

Thomasville 41, Monroe County 14

West Blocton 8, Northside 0

WS Neal 54, Calhoun 0

Class 3A

American Christian 48, Greene County 14

Bayside Academy 36, Excel 20

Central Coosa 42, Beulah 32

Colbert County 56, West Morgan 0

Daleville 35, Slocomb 6

East Lawrence 53, Elkmont 17

Fultondale 55, Vinemont 14

Gordo 54, Carbon Hill 8

Hillcrest-Evergreen 41, Clarke County 28

Lauderdale County 48, Clements 0

Lexington 35, Colbert Heights 14

Locust Fork 22, Susan Moore 7

Mobile Christian 27, TR Miller 19

Montevallo 35, Midfield 20

Montgomery Academy 68, B.B. Comer 14

Oakman 63, Pickens County 18

Ohatchee 41, Weaver 21

Opp 55, Houston Academy 0

Piedmont 48, Pleasant Valley 18

Pike County 49, Southside-Selma 6

Plainview 24, Geraldine 7

Providence Christian 15, Geneva 12

Randolph County 20, Glencoe 7

Straughn 34, Wicksburg 33

Class 2A

Abbeville 36, Geneva County 32

Aliceville 60, Verbena 21

Billingsley 40, Francis Marion 16

Cleveland 33, Winston County 6

Collinsville 35, Asbury 0

Elba 30, Goshen 9

Fyffe 53, Ider 0

Horseshoe Bend 45, Ranburne 28

LaFayette 64, Woodland 0

Lamar County 44, Hatton 7

Lanett 41, Reeltown 0

Luverne 54, Zion Chapel 12

New Brockton 71, Central-Hayneville 0

R.C. Hatch 34, Thorsby 14

Samson 28, Cottonwood 6

Sand Rock 23, Gaston 7

Sheffield 44, Mars Hill Bible 8

Southern Choctaw 35, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7

Sulligent 42, Phil Campbell 7

Washington County 52, J.U. Blacksher 26

Westbrook Christian 42, Section 0

West End 29, Tarrant 27

Class 1A

Addison 48, Lynn 14

Cedar Bluff 60, Woodville 0

Fruitdale 31, McIntosh 6

Georgiana 44, Brantley 20

Houston County 34, Pleasant Home 14

Hubbertville 20, Berry 6

Isabella 48, Highland Home 20

Linden 54, Millry 0

Maplesville 63, Ellwood Christian 0

Marion County 54, Brilliant 12

McKenzie 53, Florala 0

Meek 40, Gaylesville 7

Notasulga 57, Autaugaville 6

Phillips 40, Shoals Christian 20

Red Level 61, Kinston 14

Spring Garden 52, Valley Head 6

Sweet Water 69, J.F. Shields 34

Winterboro 21, Appalachian 7