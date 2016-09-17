High school football Week 4 final scores

The following is a list of scores from high school football games provided by the AHSAA:
Class 7A
Baker 32, Murphy 29
Bob Jones 34, Huntsville 6
Buford (GA) 38, Jeff Davis 30
Enterprise 28, Auburn 14
Gadsden City 60, Grissom 19
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Buckhorn 23
McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, foley 10
Mountain Brook 23, Spain Park 21
Vestavia Hills 35, Huffman 21
Class 6A
Bessemer City 34, Northridge 19
Chelsea 55, Pelham 35
Clay-Chalkville 40, Center Point 20
Cullman 34, Fort Payne 10
Daphne 28, Fairhope 0
Decatur 27, Hazel Green 12
Hartselle 36, Muscle Shoals 33 (2 OT)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 23, McAdory 13
Opelika 34, Benjamin Russell 0
Oxford 44, Albertville 0
Park Crossing 65, Russell County 6
Paul Bryant 45, Selma 7
Pell City 44, Brewer 0
Ramsay 41, Parker 7
Saraland 55, Robertsdale 12
Sidney Lanier 27, Carver-Montgomery 21 (OT)
Spanish Fort 20, Baldwin County 0
Stanhope Elmore 44, Northview 42
Class 5A
Arab 42, Boaz 7
Beauregard 55, Talladega 6
Briarwood Christian 27, Fairfield 0
Brooks 59, Lawrence County 21
Carroll 41, Euaula 30
Central-Clay County 36, Cleburne County 14
Charles Henderson 21, B.T. Washington 12
Citronelle 41, Faith Academy 7
Demopolis 38, Calera 13
East Limestone 22, Lee-Huntsville 20
Greenville 41, Rehobeth 7
Jackson 21, Williamson 6
Jemison 41, Central-Tuscaloosa 27
Mortimer Jordan 45, Fairview 21
Russellville 21, Mae Jemison 20
Scottsboro 23, Guntersville 7
Springville 21, Curry 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal Wenonah 46, Shelby County 14
Vigor 45, Wilcox Central 0
West Point 23, Corner 20
Woodlawn 28, St. Clair County 10
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 29, Trinity Presbyterian 20
Andalusia 54, Escambia County 0
Bibb County 55, Oak Grove 21
Cherokee County 33, Oneonta 7
Dale County 28, Bullock County 12
Dadeville 51, Holtville 14
Elmore County 35, Childerburg 16
Haleyville 28, Winfield 12
Hamilton 28, Dora 21
Handley 14, Leeds 7
Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian 7
Madison County 22, Randolph 6
Munford 36, Tallassee 22
North Jackson 48, Sardis 28
Rogers 36, Central-Florence 0
Saint James 43, Ashford 21
Thomasville 41, Monroe County 14
West Blocton 8, Northside 0
WS Neal 54, Calhoun 0
Class 3A
American Christian 48, Greene County 14
Bayside Academy 36, Excel 20
Central Coosa 42, Beulah 32
Colbert County 56, West Morgan 0
Daleville 35, Slocomb 6
East Lawrence 53, Elkmont 17
Fultondale 55, Vinemont 14
Gordo 54, Carbon Hill 8
Hillcrest-Evergreen 41, Clarke County 28
Lauderdale County 48, Clements 0
Lexington 35, Colbert Heights 14
Locust Fork 22, Susan Moore 7
Mobile Christian 27, TR Miller 19
Montevallo 35, Midfield 20
Montgomery Academy 68, B.B. Comer 14
Oakman 63, Pickens County 18
Ohatchee 41, Weaver 21
Opp 55, Houston Academy 0
Piedmont 48, Pleasant Valley 18
Pike County 49, Southside-Selma 6
Plainview 24, Geraldine 7
Providence Christian 15, Geneva 12
Randolph County 20, Glencoe 7
Straughn 34, Wicksburg 33
Class 2A
Abbeville 36, Geneva County 32
Aliceville 60, Verbena 21
Billingsley 40, Francis Marion 16
Cleveland 33, Winston County 6
Collinsville 35, Asbury 0
Elba 30, Goshen 9
Fyffe 53, Ider 0
Horseshoe Bend 45, Ranburne 28
LaFayette 64, Woodland 0
Lamar County 44, Hatton 7
Lanett 41, Reeltown 0
Luverne 54, Zion Chapel 12
New Brockton 71, Central-Hayneville 0
R.C. Hatch 34, Thorsby 14
Samson 28, Cottonwood 6
Sand Rock 23, Gaston 7
Sheffield 44, Mars Hill Bible 8
Southern Choctaw 35, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7
Sulligent 42, Phil Campbell 7
Washington County 52, J.U. Blacksher 26
Westbrook Christian 42, Section 0
West End 29, Tarrant 27
Class 1A
Addison 48, Lynn 14
Cedar Bluff 60, Woodville 0
Fruitdale 31, McIntosh 6
Georgiana 44, Brantley 20
Houston County 34, Pleasant Home 14
Hubbertville 20, Berry 6
Isabella 48, Highland Home 20
Linden 54, Millry 0
Maplesville 63, Ellwood Christian 0
Marion County 54, Brilliant 12
McKenzie 53, Florala 0
Meek 40, Gaylesville 7
Notasulga 57, Autaugaville 6
Phillips 40, Shoals Christian 20
Red Level 61, Kinston 14
Spring Garden 52, Valley Head 6
Sweet Water 69, J.F. Shields 34
Winterboro 21, Appalachian 7
