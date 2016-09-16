Jazz Musician: Erin Nolan

Eric Nolan rubbed shoulders with Eddie and Gerald Levert, The Temptations, and even The O'Jays. He joined us in the Good Day Jazz Cafe to perform a song for us this morning.

The voice of Eric Nolan was nurtured and developed in Cleveland, Ohio. Eric began singing at the age of four and joined The Deltones - a Cleveland singing group as a teenager, Eric realized at the age of nineteen that he wanted a career in music.

His professional career started when he began singing background vocals for Dennis Edwards of The Temptations in 1984. In 1991, he formed a duet called E & J with songstress, Jeanie Lyles. He sang with the Eddie and the late Gerald Levert, and now is the youngest member of The Legendary O'Jays.

Catch Eric perform tonight and tomorrow night at 8pm at the Perfect Note in Hoover. For more information, call (205) 986-7280.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.