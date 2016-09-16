AG's Public Corruption Unit setting up special grand jury in Birmingham, Clare Huddleston has details on Good Day Alabama at 5 a.m.

Good morning! Here are just a few of the headlines we're working on for you on this Friday morning on WBRC, Good Day Alabama:



The state attorney general has impaneled a grand jury in Birmingham, but why? Clare Huddleston is looking into that investigation.

Donald Trumps's campaign has now released statements saying that he now believes President Obama was born in the United States. You may remember Trump pushed the "birther" movement that believed Barack Obama was born outside the U.S. which would've made

him ineligible to be President.



New polling shows it's a very tight race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. We'll take a closer look.



A man accused of soliciting underage boys at his church is out of jail this morning. He allegedly sent explicit pictures to minors who attended the same church.

We hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.



