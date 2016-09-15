Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Race Clausen.
Race is a senior at Sand Rock High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is SGA President, Senior Class President, Beta Club Vice President, FCA Member, and on the Varsity Football and Track team. In addition to his other various activities, he is a determined leader and is currently Valedictorian of his class.
Race, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
