Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Race Clausen.

Race is a senior at Sand Rock High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is SGA President, Senior Class President, Beta Club Vice President, FCA Member, and on the Varsity Football and Track team. In addition to his other various activities, he is a determined leader and is currently Valedictorian of his class.

Race, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

