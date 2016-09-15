Double shooting under investigation in Birmingham; Watch Ronda R - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Double shooting under investigation in Birmingham; Watch Ronda Robinson on Good Day Alabama at 5 a.m.

Good morning!  Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Breaking News: A double shooting is under investigation in east Birmingham.  One person is dead.  Ronda Robinson will be live on the scene. 

This morning there's a memorial set up in Childersburg where police say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend before shooting an officer. That man and the officer now recovering at a hospital

We have new information on those police officers in Arizona who were hit by a man driving a car.

Both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton release details about their health.  We'll take a closer look.

Mickey is taking an early look at your updated weekend forecast,

