ATF on the scene of 2 house fires in Ensley, Watch Ronda Robinson's live reports on Good Day Alabama at 7 a.m.

Good morning!  Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you.

We have a lot of breaking news to tell you about. Ronda Robinson is live on the scene of two house fires in Ensley.

Also Birmingham police are investigating two early morning homicides.

This morning there's a memorial set up in Childersburg where police say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend before shooting an officer.

Both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton release details about their health.  We'll take a closer look.

Mickey is taking an early look at your updated weekend forecast,

She's feisty and feminine! The author of a new book talks about being a powerful yet conservative woman in today's society! 

We're telling you about a free health fair for Bessemer residents... find out how you can take advantage of it! 

Where's the ketchup? What happened to the leftovers from Monday? We show you how to get your refrigerator organized and stop asking questions for all those lost items! 

Truckers are vital to our society and all the goods we want and need each day! In honor of Trucker Driver Appreciation Week, we catch up with an expert on how you can get involved in this lucrative career and how to best handle driving on the road with the large trucks! 

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.




 

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

