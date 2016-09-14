Plan to ban guns at one Birmingham public housing community; Watch Ronda Robinson on Good Day Alabama at 5 a.m.

Good morning! Here are some of the stories we are following this morning on Good Day Alabama.



Right now, Tropical Storm Julia is headed up Florida's Atlantic Coast. Mickey Ferguson is tracking that storm and he'll tell you where it's headed.

A plan is underway to ban guns at one Birmingham Public Housing community. Ronda Robinson has details on how the Housing Authority hopes to make this work.

Disturbing video this morning showing a car plowing into police. We'll tell you the motivation behind the incident.

A warning from a woman in Trussville who says a stranger man approached her at a gas station, trying to recruit her for an escort service.

Right now, police in Vestavia Hills need your help finding a man who stole from a CVS Pharmacy and showed a gun.

