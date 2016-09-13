JeffCo man refuses to live in home after being targeted by thiev - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

JeffCo man refuses to live in home after being targeted by thieves 4 times

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Tonight we’ve got some exclusive surveillance footage we want you to take a close look at. Please see if you can help a Jefferson County man catch whoever has stolen stuff from his home four times, including one time where he was guarding his house and they beat him, stole his guns, and pistol-whipped him. On WBRC FOX6 News at 9, our Hannah Ward is talking to this guy about why he refuses to live in his home anymore and shows you the footage he hopes will help catch these crooks.

We’ve got a scary survival story and a warning for you tonight new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10. A Trussville-area woman tells our Reshad Hudson a strange man approached her at a gas station pretending to be a modeling agent searching for new talent, and ended up trying to proposition her and pay for sex. She’ll share how she got away and why she’s afraid he may be targeting other women new tonight at 10.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

