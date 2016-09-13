JeffCo man refuses to live in home after being targeted by thieves 4 times

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

Tonight we’ve got some exclusive surveillance footage we want you to take a close look at. Please see if you can help a Jefferson County man catch whoever has stolen stuff from his home four times, including one time where he was guarding his house and they beat him, stole his guns, and pistol-whipped him. On WBRC FOX6 News at 9, our Hannah Ward is talking to this guy about why he refuses to live in his home anymore and shows you the footage he hopes will help catch these crooks.



We’ve got a scary survival story and a warning for you tonight new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10. A Trussville-area woman tells our Reshad Hudson a strange man approached her at a gas station pretending to be a modeling agent searching for new talent, and ended up trying to proposition her and pay for sex. She’ll share how she got away and why she’s afraid he may be targeting other women new tonight at 10.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.